Credit: Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

One of the first things NFL fans had to notice when they tuned in to the Thursday Night Football pregame show this week was what Charissa Thompson was wearing.

The longtime studio host welcomed fans to Seattle in an oversized, fluffy fur coat and a fancy leather baseball cap. Thompson looked stylish while staying warm in the Pacific Northwest’s winter conditions.

Turns out, viewers weren’t the only ones to take note of Thompson’s unusual fit during an incredible overtime thriller between the Seahawks and Rams.

During a promo leading into the Prime Video halftime show, announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit poked fun at Thompson from the booth.

“There’s Charissa, obviously back from a major shopping trip,” Michaels teased. “I mean, MAJOR.”

The broadcast feed was clearly live in Thompson’s ear, as she could be seen laughing and shaking her head on-screen.

“Oh yeah. That’s a given,” Herbstreit joked back. “Got a new ballcap there with the leather.”

Al Michaels: “There’s Charissa (Thompson), obviously back from a MAJOR shopping trip. I mean, MAJOR.” Kirk Herbstreit: “Oh yeah. That’s a given. Got a new ballcap there with the leather.” 🏈🎙️ #NFL #TNF pic.twitter.com/SyKZ9mK9pi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 19, 2025

Conditions were pretty intense in Seattle for the game, with temperatures nearing freezing by the end of the night and wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The rest of Thompson’s studio crew were bundled up in winter coats as well.

Clearly, Thompson is known for her fashion sense among the closely-knit Prime Video team. And it was impossible to ignore the look she put together for Thursday Night Football this week.