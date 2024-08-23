Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels and the rest of the Amazon Prime crew got a chance to shake off the postseason rust Thursday night. Photo Credit: Prime Video

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and the Amazon Prime crew’s Thursday Night Football debut for 2024 featured a few glitches and some curious comments.

Amazon opened its third season of NFL coverage with the Indianapolis Colts vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup, and while it’s always unwise to read too much into a player’s preseason performance, broadcasters and networks are always held to a higher standard. Fans expect flawless coverage even in the preseason, and some fans thought Prime missed the mark in that respect Thursday night.

Michaels got things off to a lighthearted start, concluding the opening by telling Herbstreit, “Back to school. Get your crayons out. Let’s go.”

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are back for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. “Back to school. Get your crayons out. Let’s go.” – Al 🏈🎙️📺🖍️ pic.twitter.com/TvDgyuu66s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2024



There were some complaints on social media, especially early in the game, about the on-field audio.

Except the game audio and on field is all we’re hearing on @PrimeVideo .. no Al OR Kirk voices so far… almost like being at the game instead https://t.co/V6UgErDG2s — Dave Harwig (Viewthroughmylens.net) (@DHMN_Photos) August 23, 2024

Can anyone hear the announcers ? All I can hear is the players /pads hitting — Brian connolly (@Brianconnolly33) August 23, 2024



Herbstreit got pressed into action late in the first quarter, when Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson threw a pick-six. It’s unclear what happened on the play, whether Richardson threw to the wrong spot or tight end Kylen Granson ran the wrong route, but Herbstreit seemed to quickly decide that Richardson deserved the blame.

“This is it, really in a nutshell,” Herbstreit said. “That’s the issue with Anthony Richardson. Looks great for a drive and then you have a play like that, a pick-six going the other way.”

“This is it, really in a nutshell…That’s the issue with Anthony Richardson. Looks great for a drive and then you have a play like that, a pick-six going the other way.” Kirk Herbstreit on Anthony Richardson after Jordan Battle’s pick-six.pic.twitter.com/ekR0QbMkT4 https://t.co/OXVPMaFsTr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2024

Some fans thought Herbstreit got that call wrong.

Kind of a bad take by Kirk. I think that’s on the pass catcher. You can see if he throws it to the outside, it’s gonna get picked too. AR seems to think the TE was gonna settle. — Anti-Social (@UncleRob816) August 23, 2024

99% sure Granson ran the wrong route (or AR had the wrong route, either way not an accuracy issue) but narratives and all. https://t.co/xBM00IXZSV — Trent Osborne (@TrentOsborneFS) August 23, 2024

it’s preseason for the analysts too, i guess https://t.co/fC6A2kfObs — joe t. (@joebobtaco) August 23, 2024

Later, Herbstreit got called out for some curious comments about Colts backup quarterback Joe Flacco, who played well last season in limited action with the Cleveland Browns but at age 39 is clearly slated for backup duty with the Colts.

Herbstreit broached the possibility of a quarterback controversy this season.

“What if (Richardson) struggles?” he asked. “What if he has a … good game, and then a bad game, a good game and then a bad game. … You’ve got a guy like Joe Flacco, with the roster they have, I just wonder how you handle that, if it goes down that path, if you’re (head coach) Shane Steichen.”

Early in the second half, Kirk Herbstreit speculated on a possible QB conflict in Indianapolis between Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco.pic.twitter.com/AxTlnuRy4H — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2024

If Richardson does, in fact, struggle this season, Herbstreit looks like Nostradamus, but some thought the analysis was a huge reach.

Kirk stirring the pot and we haven’t even played a regular season game yet. I don’t think Colts fans want to even consider this scenario. https://t.co/NJvFuDIIah — Marc Dykton (@MarcD1075) August 23, 2024

In the fourth quarter, the broadcast missed a Colts touchdown. After Jason Bean was ruled down on a short run, Indianapolis challenged the play, feeling that he scored.

Amazon went to commercial break during the challenge and missed the officials’ review, which overturned the play.

“While you were out in the kitchen, the Colts scored,” Michaels announced after the break.

To be filed away in the “It’s preseason for everyone” category, the broadcast didn’t return from commercial in time for the results of a challenge to be heard. The challenge resulted in a touchdown. “While you were out in the kitchen, the Colts scored.” pic.twitter.com/MkntBzllP0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2024

Amazon certainly avoided any major gaffes, and as even many fans who pointed out these minor glitches noted, it’s only a preseason game.

Other fans complimented Michaels, Herbstreit and the Amazon crew on a job well done.

Also… Al Michaels still has it.@KirkHerbstreit is such a good broadcaster. Why? He prepares, he’s conversational and he you can hear how passionate he is. And @KayleeHartung is as good as they come. What a fantastic TNF team @PrimeVideo has. They’ve come a long way in 3 yrs. — Alex Frank (@frankie_nnati) August 23, 2024