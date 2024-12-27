Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Boxing Day edition of Thursday Night Football wasn’t one for the ages.

A dreadful, rainy night in Chicago led to a scoreline more reminiscent of baseball, soccer, or hockey, than of professional football. The Seattle Seahawks eked out a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Bears, keeping their playoff hopes alive entering the final week of the season.

If that 6-3 scoreline felt familiar to fans in Seattle and Chicago, there was a reason. This summer, the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox played to the same score, with the Pacific Northwest coming out on top in that contest as well. That symmetry was not lost on Amazon Prime Video’s play-by-play commentator Al Michaels, who quizzed his partner Kirk Herbstreit on the circumstances.

Al: Kirk, do you realize earlier this season…Seattle beat Chicago earlier this year, 6-3

Kirk: In a soccer game?

Al: Nope, Mariners beat the White Sox in Chicago on July 29th. There you go, history repeats. pic.twitter.com/eW26tqRTzE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2024

“Kirk, do you realize earlier this season…Seattle beat Chicago earlier this year. Six to three.” Michaels began.

“In a soccer game?” Herbstreit replied.

“Nope, Mariners beat the White Sox in Chicago on July 29th. There you go, history repeats,” Michaels answered.

“Oh man, did they ever go 6-6 and go to extra innings?” Herbstreit inquired.

“Oh baby, I’ve done a couple of those games,” Michaels said.

Fortunately for Michaels, Herbstreit, and every fan with the displeasure of watching Thursday’s game, it did not go to “extra innings.” The Bears opted to go for it on 4th and 10 rather than attempting a 57-yard field goal with kicker Cairo Santos. Quarterback Caleb Williams’ ball fell incomplete, and the game was over after a Seahawks kneel down.

Thankfully, the decision allowed for Michaels’ stat to stay relevant. But surely fans of both teams hope they can outscore their city’s respective baseball sides in future games.

[Awful Announcing on X]