Dec 29, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Amazon Prime sportscaster Al Michaels walks on the field before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

During Thursday night’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, Al Michaels, calling the game on Amazon Prime, seemed to be feeling nostalgic.

As the third quarter was getting underway, Michaels welcomed viewers to “Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia.”

"Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia… the start of the third quarter…"- Al Michaels ?️?#TNF pic.twitter.com/MbGDFPVvNp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 15, 2023

The flub was certainly noticed.

Al may be my favorite announcer of all time, but he probably should've retired after he left NBC.. https://t.co/VB0RhHXxOx — Boomer (@ESPNHockey23) September 15, 2023

I'd be more concerned if he said "Connie Mack Stadium". #MINvsPHI https://t.co/9gPcuZZCYs — Zig Fracassi (@ZigSportsVoice) September 15, 2023

The Eagles did used to play at Veterans Stadium, it’s just been a while. A baby born on the day the Eagles played the final NFL game at Veterans Stadium will be able to legally buy a drink in all 50 US states on Jan. 19, 2024. MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies, who shared Veterans Stadium with the Eagles, played their through 2003. The Eagles moved into Lincoln Financial Field in 2003 while the Phillies started playing at Citizens Bank Park in 2004 — the same year Veterans Stadium was blown up.

This was different from what Fox viewers saw on Sunday when Terry Bradshaw struggled to make it through postgame highlights. Bradshaw struggled with a few names, then got flustered as he tried to catch up to the highlights. Michaels was much more in control. It was just a flub.

Certainly, flubs happen to everyone. It’s one of the perils of live television. That said, if he welcomes viewers to Kezar Stadium during Week 3’s game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, then it may be time to press the panic button.