The Jets were expected to be featured on a lot of national broadcasts this season after they acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers last month, and that reality is starting to set in.

Wednesday morning, it was announced Rodgers and the Jets will be hosting the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium for the NFL’s first ever Black Friday game, to be aired on Prime Video. As previously announced by Amazon, the Prime Video Black Friday game will be free to anyone, not just Prime members. But surely Amazon expects to reap the benefits of luring customers to their platform on the biggest shopping day of the year.

“We’re excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets,” Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video, Amazon, said in Wednesday’s press release. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers, and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”

Watch the Jets vs Dolphins and simultaneously help Amazon recoup some of the $1 billion its spending annually on their NFL package by using the e-commerce giant to do your Black Friday holiday shopping. According to Amazon Prime’s NFL play-by-play voice Al Michaels, the Black Friday game will probably help Amazon to “sell 18 gazillion dollars worth of merchandise that day for people who are at home logging on.” 18 gazillion is probably an exaggeration, but it only reaffirms Amazon’s intent of capitalizing on “one of the biggest shopping days of the year.”

Prime Video’s Black Friday game on Nov. 24 between the Jets and Dolphins will be played at 3pm ET. For the Jets, who have largely lived in the Sunday at 1pm window for most of the last decade, this could be just one of up to six prime-time or nationally televised games this season thanks to the intrigue Rodgers brings to their franchise.

