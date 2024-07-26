Screen grab: ‘The Rich Eisen Show’

Despite rumors to the contrary, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has yet to sign a new media rights deal.

And we now know why there’s seemingly been such little movement for the pro wrestling promotion. On Thursday, its owner and president, Tony Khan, revealed that AEW is still in its exclusive negotiating window with its current partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We’re still having great conversations right now in the exclusive window,” Khan said during a conference call with reporters. “I’m very focused right now on the conversations we’re having here at TNT and TBS and with Warner Bros. Discovery about AEW and potentially [Ring of Honor] as well. That right now is 100 percent of the focus as we’re working through this exclusive period.”

It’s unclear whether AEW and WBD extended their previous exclusive negotiating window, as most had been under the impression it had already expired. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter — who asked the question that prompted Khan’s answer — even went as far as to recently suggest that it’s time for AEW to consider its alternatives.

Khan’s comments, however, indicate that even if AEW wanted to negotiate elsewhere, it’s not allowed to do so yet. And the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan also reiterated that it’s his preference for his pro wrestling company to remain on WBD airwaves.

“They’ve been such great partners to us,” he said. “When you look at the history of pro wrestling, there’s so much utility, so much history and it just fits and feels right for there to be pro wrestling every week on TNT and TBS. And I want to make sure that’s still a great American institution because I really believe in that and I’m very proud we brought that back with AEW every week on TNT and TBS every week.”

Of course, Khan’s feelings toward WBD aren’t totally benevolent, as he also knows that the media conglomerate is likely AEW’s best suitor, both in terms of potential payment and exposure. Yet despite Khan’s insistence last month that their negotiations were in “the red zone,” they now appear to be in a holding pattern, as WBD currently has its hands full with other matters.

[Fightful]