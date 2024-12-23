Screenshot: AEW Rampage

When AEW first announced its new media rights deal, it didn’t include any news regarding the future of AEW Rampage.

And with that new deal set to go into effect at the start of the new year, it appears that the weekly TNT program is nearing its end, with AEW owner and president Tony Khan confirming to attendees that this weekend’s taping of Rampage would be the show’s last until further notice.

Tony Khan says that we are taping the last Rampage episode for the foreseeable future — Kimmy (@kimmy_sokol) December 22, 2024

Tony Khan just said this will be the last Rampage for the foreseeable future

Following the initial launch of AEW’s flagship show, AEW Dynamite, in 2019, AEW Rampage first debuted as an hour-long counterpart in August 2021. The show, which aired at 10 p.m. ET on Friday nights, initially got off to a hot start, with the first episode including an Impact World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage and the second one famously featuring CM Punk’s highly anticipated return to pro wrestling following a more than seven-year hiatus.

Yet despite repeated promises from Khan that Rampage would remain an equal to Dynamite, it became evident early on that wouldn’t be the case, with the show eventually become AEW’s third priority following the addition of AEW Collision in 2023. AEW’s new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery included the news that Dynamite and Collision would both be simulcast on the Max streaming service, but said nothing with regard to the future of Rampage moving forward.

While many assumed that meant the weekly show would cease to exist, Khan’s comments at the taping are the first confirmation of that being the plan. And while it’s always possible Rampage could be revived down the line, it seems far more likely AEW would start a new show before bringing back one that failed to find its footing over the course of its three-year run.

