Credit: Fightful on YouTube

AEW Dynamite bounced back from last week’s record-low rating of 502,000 viewers with an audience of 680,000 viewers for June 26’s episode.

Pro Wrestling Torch reported the ratings Thursday afternoon.

While the weekly rating bounced back, AEW’s flagship show is averaging 764,000 viewers through the first 25 weeks of 2024, compared to the show’s first 25 weeks of 2023, which saw an average of 884,000 viewers.

With a new media rights deal reportedly on the way soon, AEW is likely not in danger of going out of business or anything drastic. Still, despite the cable audience, in general, going down across television, WWE viewership has gone up from last year.

During a Q&A show this week, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, one of the wrestling industry’s leading reporters, devised a five-step plan to help AEW’s ratings and brand image bounce back.

Here are @SeanRossSapp's suggestions to "fix" the interest and ratings of #AEW. Do you agree? 🤔 1) Consolidate some titles

2) Fix the inconsistencies of the AEW and ROH rosters

3) Turn the lights on in the crowd

4) Run smaller scale venues and run unique places

5) Make more… pic.twitter.com/XG3ZZGdeCB — Jack Cassidy  (@RealJackCassidy) June 27, 2024

“There are many things I would change if I were the person making decisions,” Sapp said. “I would consolidate some titles. I don’t think you need three or four mid-level titles. You do not need all of those. Make the titles seem special,” he added.

AEW has nine championships on its main roster and another seven in Ring of Honor, another promotion under the company’s umbrella.

Ring of Honor ties into Sapp’s second point. “The inconsistency of parity on the roster. Why is [Ring of Honor Women’s Champion] Athena never on AEW but a bunch of other ROH champions are? Why aren’t ROH champions on ROH more?”

Sapp’s third and fourth points have to do with arena setups, suggesting that AEW should brighten up the arena so the crowd isn’t in the dark on TV and also suggesting that instead of NBA or NHL venues, AEW branch out and run more unique venues.

The reporter’s final suggestion is simple: Make things make sense. If one wrestler has to beg and plead for a title shot and another can attack the champion and be awarded one, that’s not sensical, Sapp concluded.

AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view will air live from one of those unique sites that the company has turned into one of their favorite stops – New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium this Sunday night.

[Pro Wrestling Torch, Jack Cassidy]