Screen grab: AEW

It’s been a quiet few months for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since the pro wrestling promotion announced its new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery last fall.

But ahead of this Sunday’s AEW Revolution show, the company shared significant news regarding its pay-per-views, which will now be available for purchase on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

“We are thrilled to work with Prime Video to bring all AEW pay-per-view events to their incredible service, marking a major milestone in the continued expansion of AEW’s global reach,” AEW CEO, general manager and head of creative Tony Khan said in a statement. “AEW pay-per-view events are consistently the most exciting professional wrestling events in the world, and fans will now be able to experience that firsthand through Prime Video beginning with AEW Revolution this Sunday, March 9.”

Starting with #AEWRevolution this Sunday, @AEW pay-per-view events will now be available to purchase on Amazon @PrimeVideo. Details 🔽 pic.twitter.com/F6hUxOoSI1 — AEWPR (@AEWpress) March 5, 2025

While AEW pay-per-views won’t be free on Prime Video — even subscribers to the streaming service will need to pay an additional fee to purchase them, as is the case with the UFC on ESPN+ — adding Amazon as a streaming partner marks a significant development for the pro wrestling promotion. In addition to traditional pay-per-view outlets, AEW pay-per-views were previously available on WBD’s Bleacher Report-branded streaming service before being dropped last fall. It’s also expected that AEW pay-per-views will eventually be available on Max at a discounted rate, although it’s unclear how those plans might be affected by WBD’s recent announcement that it is dropping the B/R Sports add-on.

Ultimately, it appears that AEW is effectively replacing B/R Live with Prime Video, as Amazon continues to add to its live sports offerings. And while such a move may not result in any tangible increase in popularity, it’s certainly good news for AEW fans who will now have another option for purchasing the company’s biggest shows of the year.