It’s been over a month since legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross last appeared on-screen for his current employer, All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to X on Thursday, Good Ol’ J.R. shared some sad news, revealing that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

“Diagnosed this week with colon cancer,” Ross wrote. “Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support.”

In a post on social media, AEW expressed support for the announcer, who has been with the company since its inception in 2019.

“All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer,” it wrote. “J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first serious health issue that the 73-year-old Ross has dealt with.

During his time working for WWE (then-WWF) in the 1990s, he was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. The condition would continue to afflict him throughout his Hall of Fame career and was even controversially used as a device for characters — including Vince McMahon — to mock him on-screen.

More recently, Ross revealed in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer before announcing months later that he was cancer-free. He also temporarily stepped away from his duties as an AEW announcer after suffering a nasty fall in June 2023 and announced in February 2024 that he had successfully undergone cancer surgery on his right hip. Health issues also forced him to miss last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

At this point, Ross’s role with AEW is unclear. He revealed in March 2024 that he had signed a one-year contract with the pro wrestling promotion, which he expected could be the final year of his career. Nevertheless, Ross participated in the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view in April and is still listed on the company’s official roster.

Regardless of his status in AEW, Jim Ross will surely receive plenty of support in the company and the pro wrestling community. Here’s to wishing all the best for Good Ol’ J.R.