Jim Ross, the legendary professional wrestling announcer, updated his fans after undergoing surgery to deal with cancer. The update was a positive one.

On Wednesday morning, two weeks after Ross announced that he’d been diagnosed with colon cancer, Ross shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of himself at the hospital.

“Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**!” the post said.

The 73-year-old Ross then shared an update on Wednesday evening, letting people know that the surgery went well.

“Happy to say that today’s cancer surgery was a success,” the update said. “Now we begin to rehabilitate.”

As one would expect, Ross’ update was met with a lot of positivity.

Ross is arguably the most well-known pro wrestling announcer of the last 50 years. He was the longtime voice of the WWE, being inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2007. Before WWE, Ross was an announcer for Jim Crockett Promotions/World Championship Wrestling. Since 2019, he’s been announcing for All Elite Wrestling.