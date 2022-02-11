Charlette Renegade in 2021.
AEWBy Andrew Bucholtz on

Typos happen, but one from AEW wrestler Charlette Renegade certainly presented a much different meaning. In trying to promote her sister Robyn’s match on AEW Rampage Friday, Charlette produced a tweet of “lick some ass” versus the “kick some ass” she presumably meant:

Charlette, seen above in a June 2021 dark match, did later offer an apology and an explanation:

This initial tweet would presumably lead to a much different content rating for AEW Rampage. But Charlette has clarified that she only meant to say “kick some ass,” so that’s all that anyone tuning in should expect. At any rate, this was a very funny autocorrect.

[Charlette Renegade on Twitter; photo from @aewenhance on Twitter]

