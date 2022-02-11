Typos happen, but one from AEW wrestler Charlette Renegade certainly presented a much different meaning. In trying to promote her sister Robyn’s match on AEW Rampage Friday, Charlette produced a tweet of “lick some ass” versus the “kick some ass” she presumably meant:

Go watch my twin lick some ass on Rampage on Friday night @AEW on TNT ?? https://t.co/5lVNBzFVqV — Charlette Renegade (@CharRenegade_1) February 10, 2022

Charlette, seen above in a June 2021 dark match, did later offer an apology and an explanation:

What had had happened was… ?

I meant to say kick ?? my bad @W18Robin https://t.co/RXvesxOdjr — Charlette Renegade (@CharRenegade_1) February 10, 2022

Autocorrect is rough ? I’m sorry sis ❤️ https://t.co/08iXlfgAcq — Charlette Renegade (@CharRenegade_1) February 10, 2022

This initial tweet would presumably lead to a much different content rating for AEW Rampage. But Charlette has clarified that she only meant to say “kick some ass,” so that’s all that anyone tuning in should expect. At any rate, this was a very funny autocorrect.

