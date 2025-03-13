Screen grab: NFL Network

Despite recently possessing two consecutive No. 1 overall picks — one of which was used to select an allegedly generational quarterback prospect — the Jacksonville Jaguars remain one of the NFL’s most underwhelming franchises.

And Bill Simmons thinks pro wrestling might be to blame.

On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer founder discussed the Jaguars’ questionable start to free agency, which included the team cutting wide receiver Christian Kirk to save $10 million, only to turn around and sign a seemingly lesser player in Dyami Brown for roughly the same price. And while expressing his belief that the organization is effectively hopeless, Simmons pointed to Tony Khan’s dedication to running All Elite Wrestling.

“I don’t think the Jaguars will ever get it. And one of the reasons they’ll never get it is because the owner’s son who runs the team also runs AEW and writes all the scripts for it every week,” Simmons said. “And I just don’t think they’re on the ball is my take.”

The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz proceeded to recall Khan spending the 2024 NFL Draft wearing a neck brace in order to sell an “injury” he suffered in an on-screen angle he had participated in just days earlier for the pro wrestling promotion, calling it “a good summation of how the Jags are run.”

It’s unclear how much Khan — the son of Jaguars owner Shahid Khan — is involved in the team’s day-to-day operations, but it’s worth noting he does hold the title of chief football strategy officer for the franchise. And while signing undrafted free agents has typically been portrayed as his primary responsibility, Albert Breer reported in 2019 that the AEW CEO, general manager and head of creative was set to take an increased role with the franchise moving forward.

Factor in that he’s also the vice-chairman and director of football operations for Fulham F.C. in the Premier League and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the 42-year-old is spreading himself thin. And his dedication to AEW is clearly beginning to make waves in NFL circles, with the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager stating on a recent edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast that he walked away from a conversation with Khan at the Super Bowl thinking that pro wrestling is clearly “his priority.”

While Khan would hardly be the first member of an NFL ownership group to have other gigs, the Jaguars’ recent struggles have put his outside interests in the spotlight. Conversely, AEW fans might argue that he’s dedicating too much time to football (and fútbol), as a sharper focus on the company’s creative might have helped to avoid some of the pro wrestling promotion’s more questionable decisions in recent years.