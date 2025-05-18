Photo Credit: TNT

AEW boss Tony Khan apologized to fans after Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT ended abruptly with roughly 30 minutes remaining.

During the show’s second hour, there was a tribute to Steve “Mongo” McMichael, the NFL Hall of Famer turned professional wrestler who died of ALS in April. After McMichael’s friend Ric Flair shared memories, announcer Tony Schiavone encouraged fans to donate to the Les Turner ALS Foundation.

From there, Collision went to commercial.

When the commercial break ended, viewers did not see Collision. Rather, they saw the beginning of the movie Black Adam.

So, what happened?

Khan apologized for the problem on X (formerly Twitter), stating that it was a technical issue.

“We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday #AEWCollision tonight,” he said. “I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans! We’ll have the complete show up on @StreamOnMax + in its entirety on @TNTdrama West 8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET tonight!”