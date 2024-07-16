Credit: Togethxr

The Sue Bird, Alex Morgan, Simone Manuel, and Chloe Kim-founded sports media brand Togethxr likes to say that everyone watches women’s sports, so much that they plastered the catchphrase onto a t-shirt that has become synonymous with the brand.

The company’s sales on that shirt would seem to confirm that they are right about the fan energy driving women’s sports right now. In an interview with Stephanie Kaloi of Front Office Sports, Togethxr co-founder and chief content officer Jessica Robertson said the company has made $3 million in revenue from sales of the shirt in the past seven months alone.

At the Cannes Lions Festival this summer, Togethxr debuted a French version of the $45 t-shirt that is available online now.

But the company has its sights set bigger than t-shirts. Togethxr produces women’s sports documentaries for film and television and will put on live events at WNBA All-Star in Phoenix this week for A Touch More with Bird and Megan Rapinoe as well as Queens of the Court with Sheryl Swoopes, a podcast coproduced with Audacy and the WNBA.

Togethxr is establishing a proof of concept that women’s sports have a fan base that other media companies are missing.

“This is not a build it and they will come,” Robertson told FOS. “This is a make it available because they are here and they’ve been here.”

Still, establishing a revenue base with a fairly simple t-shirt is an impressive demonstration of brand identity and marketing. Togethxr is proving to be a major player in the content production space by focusing on women’s sports, proving that while for now, “everyone” may be a cheeky aspiration for women’s sports, it’s not far off.

[Front Office Sports]