If you’ve been keeping up with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris the past few days, odds are you’ve seen Google’s “Dear Sydney” commercial featuring gold medal hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

And if you’re like most people, you probably aren’t a fan of it.

For the uninitiated, Google’s ad features a father talking about his young daughter, who is a huge fan of McLaughlin-Levrone’s. So much so, that she decides to write the gold medalist a letter to let her know how much she has inspired her — albeit, not using her own words.

Rather, the father narrating the commercial relies on Google’s Artificial Intelligence feature, Gemini, to pen the draft.

Unsurprisingly, the ad paints the ability to have AI write what was supposed to be a personal letter for you as a positive. That, however, is decidedly not how many viewers have since interpreted it.

Have you seen Google’s “Dear Sydney” Olympic ad featuring a father using Gemini AI to help his young daughter write a fan letter to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone? It is one of the most disturbing commercials I’ve ever seen. To be clear, I love the idea of a young aspiring athlete… pic.twitter.com/FFohdVBbut — Shelly Palmer (@shellypalmer) July 29, 2024

“My little girl wants to tell Sydney McLaughlin how much she means to her. ‘Hey googleAI, write a letter to Sydney telling her how inspiring she is.” I cannot think of a less inspiring ad. What is even the point of sending that letter. — Caitlin is tired✨(Caitlin’s Version) (@chikkadee) July 27, 2024

Comments are turned off on that awful Google “Dear Sydney” ad where a dad has AI write his daughter’s fan letter to Olympian @GoSydGo so it’s “just right.” No comments suggests that the feedback has NOT been great. — Rachel Sklar (she/her) (@rachelsklar) July 28, 2024

the “Dear Sydney” Google ad is such an awful ad, completely negates why someone would write a letter to an athlete or anyone for that matter — B🦬 (@brafshs_inaboat) July 29, 2024

The Sydney fan letter Google ad is getting all the press as evil and dystopian but I’d argue that the one which takes one of the world’s most naturally joyful people (Leslie Jones) doing one of the most naturally joyful things (playing Olympian) and automates it is even bleaker — Mme. Clavine (@mmeclavine) July 29, 2024

I just saw that Dear Sydney Google commercial and it pissed me off so bad https://t.co/3NRq6VQMQZ — depressed sinn stan (@sameolegal) July 29, 2024

I am 100% with @shellypalmer in his reaction to this @Google ad in the on @NBCOlympics

– terrible way to position AI

– terrible way to position parenting

– terrible advertising https://t.co/aRzo5SKwmK — Dave Morgan (@davemorgannyc) July 28, 2024

As noted in one of the posts above, it’s informative that Google opted to disable the comments on the YouTube version of the commercial (although comments remain permissible on the version posted to X). If Google wasn’t getting negative feedback — and it obviously is — then there wouldn’t be any reason for the company to turn the YouTube comments off.

While the use of AI has become increasingly prevalent in the last year alone, we’re still in a weird spot when it comes to its acceptable uses. There’s a reason why AI has been such a sticking point in recent labor disputes, including last year’s Writers Guild of America strike and The Ringer Union’s negotiations.

And while a young Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone fan using Gemini to write her a letter isn’t replacing anybody’s job, there is a certain soullessness in replacing what previously would have been a heartfelt message with the work of AI. Perhaps the most bizarre aspect of the ad is that it does showcase some of the potential benefits of AI, such as using it to craft training programs for young runners. Ultimately, however, the commercial took its messaging a step too far, as has been made evident by the overwhelming amount of blowback it’s received.

