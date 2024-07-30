May 18, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sydney McLaughlin (USA) wins the women's 200m in 22.07 during the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix at Drake Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
If you’ve been keeping up with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris the past few days, odds are you’ve seen Google’s “Dear Sydney” commercial featuring gold medal hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

And if you’re like most people, you probably aren’t a fan of it.

For the uninitiated, Google’s ad features a father talking about his young daughter, who is a huge fan of McLaughlin-Levrone’s. So much so, that she decides to write the gold medalist a letter to let her know how much she has inspired her — albeit, not using her own words.

Rather, the father narrating the commercial relies on Google’s Artificial Intelligence feature, Gemini, to pen the draft.

Unsurprisingly, the ad paints the ability to have AI write what was supposed to be a personal letter for you as a positive. That, however, is decidedly not how many viewers have since interpreted it.

As noted in one of the posts above, it’s informative that Google opted to disable the comments on the YouTube version of the commercial (although comments remain permissible on the version posted to X). If Google wasn’t getting negative feedback — and it obviously is — then there wouldn’t be any reason for the company to turn the YouTube comments off.

While the use of AI has become increasingly prevalent in the last year alone, we’re still in a weird spot when it comes to its acceptable uses. There’s a reason why AI has been such a sticking point in recent labor disputes, including last year’s Writers Guild of America strike and The Ringer Union’s negotiations.

And while a young Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone fan using Gemini to write her a letter isn’t replacing anybody’s job, there is a certain soullessness in replacing what previously would have been a heartfelt message with the work of AI. Perhaps the most bizarre aspect of the ad is that it does showcase some of the potential benefits of AI, such as using it to craft training programs for young runners. Ultimately, however, the commercial took its messaging a step too far, as has been made evident by the overwhelming amount of blowback it’s received.

