An image of BYU’s Richie Saunders in an Ore-Ida “Heir Richie” campaign. (Kraft Heinz.)

The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament is famous for bringing players’ unusual stories to broader attention. And in an era where name, image, and likeness compensation is possible, that can lead to some things we wouldn’t have seen in the past. This year, one case of that in March Madness came from BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders, whose personal story of being the great-grandson of Ore-Ida co-founder and Tater Tots inventor Francis Nephi Grigg led to a remarkable NIL deal with Ore-Ida.

That story of Saunders’ connection to Tater Tots blew up after ESPN announcer Roxy Bernstein mentioned it on-air during a Big 12 tournament broadcast on March 12. Here’s how that went:

BYU’s Richie Saunders great grandfather invented tater tots?? Learn something new every day.

After that mention, Ore-Ida quickly struck a wide-ranging deal with Saunders ahead of the NCAA Tournament proper. That deal saw the brand (part of The Kraft Heinz Company) recreate a famous Michael Jordan “Air Jordan” Nike image with “Heir Richie” Saunders and tots. Here’s that initial “Heir Richie” image:

Beyond that image, Ore-Ida did many other things with this NIL deal. They offered free tater tots to fans through a website “shot clock” promotion after BYU wins (and eventually throughout a full Sweet 16 game), came up with limited-edition “Richie’s Tater Shots” with him on the package, changed their name to “Ore-Richie” for BYU’s tournament run, and even tapped Jon Heder of Napoleon Dynamite fame to distribute tots to fans at the Cougars’ Sweet 16 game.

In the wake of this campaign, Kraft Heinz’s Jackie Britva, Sr. (the senior brand manager, brand communications for Ore-Ida) spoke to Awful Announcing about this campaign by email. She said the NIL deal was struck within days of the company learning of Saunders’ connection.

“When we discovered that Richie Saunders – the rising BYU basketball star – was the great-grandson of the inventor of Tater Tots and founder of the Ore-Ida brand, we knew we had a unique opportunity to jump in and celebrate our shared heritage,” Britva said. “Amidst the internet craze, within just five days, we had a signed NIL deal in place. Our team met him in Denver for a photoshoot ahead of his first game, and beyond his heritage, his love for tots was so real, it made the partnership such a natural fit.”

While endorsement deals with athletes have been seen frequently, Britva said this one stands out thanks to Saunders’ connection to the brand.

“This collaboration goes beyond a typical sports deal—it’s a celebration of our brand’s history, commitment to innovative marketing at the speed of culture, and dedication to our fans. It showcases how impactful authentic brand storytelling and partnerships can be. It is the perfect example of how brands can leverage NIL partnerships to make an impact in culture and truly engage fans.”

She said the wider attention paid to Saunders around the spread of his connection to Grigg and Tater Tots provided a natural opportunity for Kraft-Heinz and Ore-Ida to lean into their own past though this partnership.

“Kraft Heinz is known as a company with a portfolio of iconic, household brand names—Ore-Ida, with its 70-year legacy, being one of them,” Britva said. ” Through this partnership with Richie Saunders, we were able to share our brand heritage story in a fresh way (many people don’t know Ore-Ida’s founder invented the Tater Tot) while also reaching a new audience, spanning sports, culture, entertainment, and more.”

For Britva, the Jordan-channeling image was another key nod to history here.

“It was incredibly rewarding to partner with the great-grandson of our founder, more than 70 years since the tot was invented. The Heir Richie campaign key visual added another layer to this storytelling by reimagining the iconic image of Jordan that celebrates excellence in the sport.”

Britva said that the image worked because of its crossover between sports history and Saunders’ own history.

“It positions Richie as both a rising basketball star and the heir to the Ore-Ida legacy. This play on words (air vs. heir) and visual execution tied the past to the present in a way that was both culturally relevant and instantly recognizable, reinforcing the brand’s legacy while making it feel modern, relevant and engaging.”

Another notable element was this deal taking place during March Madness, and during a run that saw BYU advance to the Sweet 16 (where the Cougars eventually fell to Alabama). Britva said there’s tremendous potential for nimble brands around a tournament known for surprising moments.

“This event, a showdown of the best college basketball has to offer, is one of the most highly anticipated and widely watched basketball events in the U.S., drawing in millions of viewers across the country. It’s a tournament fueled by excitement, unpredictability, and compelling storylines—where rising stars, underdog teams, and unforgettable moments captivate fans and make sports history.”

A key element for brands there is that those stars, teams, and moments often see discussion well beyond fans of specific teams or even fans of college basketball in general.

“For brands like Ore-Ida, it presents a prime opportunity to engage with passionate audiences in an authentic and culturally relevant way,” Britva said. “We’re in a time where sports conversation dominates social media and unexpected storylines and/or events take off and go viral across the various platforms. It was incredible to watch the way in which internet sports culture buzzed around Saunders and Ore-Ida and expanded into everyday pop culture.”

The current NIL landscape has removed some of the once-lauded differences between college and professional athletes, but Britva said there’s still appeal for brands to work with collegiate athletes, particularly given their community connections.

“Partnering with a student-athlete like Richie Saunders through an NIL deal is powerful because college athletes are highly relatable and bring an undeniable sense of pride to their schools and communities,” she said. “Richie’s story—being the great-grandson of the inventor of Tater Tots—resonated far beyond the court, creating a natural and compelling link between his legacy and ours.”

While the NIL landscape is once again under major debate and will probably continue to be controversial, Britva sees it as a big win for both student-athletes and brands.

“The NIL era has completely changed the game for both brands and student-athletes. It allows brands to tap into emerging talent and connect with younger audiences in ways that weren’t possible before. At the same time, it provides college athletes with well-deserved opportunities to earn income while still in school, helping them support their education and athletic careers.”