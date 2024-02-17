Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

More than just the NFL’s most decorated active quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has built a powerful national brand. Fresh off his Super Bowl LVIII victory, he transcends the field, attracting endorsement deals with major brands like Head & Shoulders, State Farm Insurance and Subway, among others.

Mahomes has skyrocketed to become the NFL’s undisputed marketing champion, writes Andscape’s Aaron Dodson. Experts like Oakley’s Corey Hill rave about his “out of this world” marketability, highlighting how he goes beyond the typical athlete endorsement, which has led to him becoming a powerful brand in his own right.

This statement from Hill rings true as Mahomes rises above the rest of the field of competition, signing endorsement deals with 15 diverse companies, according to 1Up Sports Marketing, his partner since 2018, who can surely attest to his diverse brand power. From household names like Oakley, Adidas, and T-Mobile to regional favorites like Hy-Vee, a Midwestern grocery chain, Mahomes’ appeal cuts across demographics and industries.

Here’s more from Andscape, detailing how Mahomes has become one of the most recognizable figures in the NFL. And he’s certainly the most seen in national TV ads:

According to TV measurement company iSpot.tv, Mahomes was the most-seen athlete or coach in national linear TV ads during the 2023 NFL season. In games from Sept. 7, 2023, to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024, Mahomes appeared in exactly 575 national linear TV ads. That means, on average, in the 285 total games played during the 2023 season, Mahomes appeared in an ad at least twice during each nationally televised game. And, out of his 575 total national TV ads airing this season, 429 were for State Farm Insurance. Bottom line: In the past six months, watching an NFL game this season without seeing Mahomes in a State Farm spot was impossible. Entering the playoffs, Mahomes actually trailed Chiefs teammate and tight end Travis Kelce in national linear TV ad appearances during NFL games this season, likely due to the mania surrounding his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Yet, companies doubled down on ads featuring Mahomes during Kansas City’s four-game run to the Super Bowl. Per iSpot.Kelce’s 431 national linear TV ad appearances during games ranked second amongst all NFL players this season, behind only his quarterback, Mahomes.

Mahomes isn’t just leading the NFL in endorsements; he’s dominating across all sports. Already the most-seen athlete in national TV ads this season, his ubiquitous presence hints at even greater things to come. While critics might see him as a walking billboard, often donning brands that he’s associated with when photographed in non-team-issued attire, Mahomes’ savvy transcends mere endorsement deals.

He and his wife, Brittany, own stakes in three Kansas City sports teams (Sporting KC, Kansas City Current, and the Kanas City Royals), demonstrating his keen business acumen beyond the field.

While Tom Brady boasts more Super Bowl wins, Mahomes enjoys wider recognition thanks to social media and pervasive advertising. Brady grew up in an NFL where his contemporaries were legends like Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, but today, Mahomes stands alone compared to fellow rising stars like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. His on-field accomplishments, including three Super Bowl championships and the sheer dominance at his position, undoubtedly contribute to his marketing power.

“We definitely believed in Patrick’s trajectory on the performance side,” Hill added in his conversation with Dodson. “But, I don’t know if any brand knew that he was gonna be doing what he’s doing now.”

[Andscape]