Oct 3, 2023; Paris, France; The Eiffel Tower, the stie of the beach volleyball stadium for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Games. The Champ de Mars Arena will stage the judo and wrestling competitions. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NBC’s ad sales for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are doing quite well, roughly three months out from the games.

On a conference call Tuesday, NBC’s Dan Lovinger said the network has sold $1.2 billion in advertising for the Paris games and is on pace for record revenue for an Olympics. Notably, $350 million of that comes from new advertisers.

Paris ’24 is shaping up to be the biggest Games we’ve ever had across both linear and streaming, and to give you a sense of how impactful these Games will be for the advertising community, we can report that we have achieved $1.2 billion in ad sales commitments for Paris 2024, and with advertisers more eager than ever to be part of these Games, over $350 million of the $1.2 billion is from new advertisers. We’re also approaching a new ad revenue record with Paris 2024 on track to generate the most advertising revenue in Olympic history. I’ll say it again: The most advertising revenue in Olympic history.

Additionally, Lovinger said digital advertising had already set a new record for this summer’s Olympics.

In fact, digital advertising revenue for this year is already setting a new record, surpassing any digital ad revenue in the history of the Games.

Regarding specific events, the ad inventory for both the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony is sold out. NBC also sold out of what it calls “prime pods,” 13 30-minute blocks consisting of just one 60-second ad each. Halftime sponsorship inventory for basketball and soccer, among other team sports, is also “seeing significant sellouts.”

