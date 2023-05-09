In the run-up to June’s NBA Finals, the league has released a new “We Are All In The Finals” advertising campaign. The campaign, set to Adele’s “Hometown Glory,” has a wide range of celebrities eagerly watching the Finals; those include NFL stars turned alternate broadcast figures and content producers Peyton and Eli Manning, skateboarder Tony Hawk, TV host Jimmy Kimmel, and rapper and NBA ambassador SUGA. It wraps up with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird showing off their championship rings. Here’s the full version of this:

This spot was created in partnership with independent creative agency Translation, and directed by Ryan Booth. It will premiere on TV during Game 5 of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics second-round series (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT), and will also run in the NBA app and across their social channels. There are also additional different versions that will run in shorter slots. Here’s one with the Mannings:

Here’s a quote on the campaign from a NBA release:

“The NBA Finals are a global event that marks the exhilarating culmination of a seasonlong journey,” said Tammy Henault, NBA Chief Marketing Officer. “We are thrilled to bring together an illustrious cast of NBA legends, celebrities and fans to match the emotions and anticipation around the most exciting time of the season.”

There’s also a “Larry’s NBA Finals 2023 Bucket List” component to this campaign, with the league’s Larry O’Brien Trophy being taken to various high-profile places and events ahead of the Finals. Here are a few of those so far, from the Kentucky Derby, F1’s Miami Grand Prix, and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show:

Out of the gates and on the road to the NBA Finals! Truly special witnessing The Run for the Roses at the @KentuckyDerby! Excited to see what else I can tick off before June 1! pic.twitter.com/kzVWmsJ692 — The Larry O’Brien Trophy (@nbafinalstrophy) May 8, 2023

Got to take in another amazing day of racing thanks to @F1! The #MiamiGP is all wrapped up, but the Bucket List is just getting started! pic.twitter.com/YzYZ6SR8Kp — The Larry O’Brien Trophy (@nbafinalstrophy) May 8, 2023

Champions only! ? Great to meet last year’s Best in Show winner, Trumpet, at the #WestminsterDogShow ? pic.twitter.com/LEyHDezRyq — The Larry O’Brien Trophy (@nbafinalstrophy) May 9, 2023

This is a pretty elaborate and multifaceted campaign. And it fits in with some we’re seeing on that front recently, from the G-League, The General, and “The Break” to TNT and “Gordo St. John.” It’s certainly interesting to see the NBA pull in names from other sports like Hawk and the Mannings, and to see them taking their trophy to all of these different events.

[NBA on YouTube]