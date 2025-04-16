Edit by Liam McGuire

As fears of a recession grow amid President Trump’s new tariff policies, many media analysts are projecting grim times for the industry.

And specifically, one part of the business could be hit the hardest: linear television. An already declining asset in the age of cord-cutting, linear TV “could mirror the fate of radio and newspapers during past recessions,” Michael Nathanson of media research firm MoffettNathanson wrote in a recent report, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Nathanson suggests that the linear TV ecosystem could lose $45 billion in advertising revenue during a recession as marketers choose to favor digital platforms and connected TVs instead. “In a more cautious environment, marketers will prioritize performance-driven advertising over broad brand campaigns — a dynamic that favors digital and measurable media,” he writes.

The one thing that could save linear TV from its inevitable grave is live sports. Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich suggests that sports will “remain resilient in tepid advertising markets,” and perhaps be a saving grace.

But no doubt, legacy media companies are preparing for hurt. Just recently, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told staffers to reduce discretionary spending because of “market volatility and reduced consumer confidence.”

A substantial decline in the linear TV business could have wide-ranging impacts on live sports. Should a recession hurt legacy media companies the most, the sports rights marketplace would be ripe for a takeover from tech giants like Amazon and YouTube, who have already started to acquire some rights of their own.

As it stands, live sports are some of the only programming continuing to prop up linear TV. If a recession cuts into ad revenue and accelerates cord-cutting to a point where networks can no longer afford rights to all of the sports they want, the end is near.

And while linear TV might be the most exposed to an economic downturn, digital media companies won’t be spared either. A decline in ad rates and smaller spends from marketers will impact their bottom lines too, as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy suggested earlier this month.

Newsflash: a recession is bad for everyone. But it would be especially bad for a declining business like linear TV that is reliant on discretionary spending from consumers to survive.