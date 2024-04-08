Heading into the Masters this week, reigning champion Jon Rahm stars in the latest This is SportsCenter ad.

Rahm’s co-stars include Steve Levy and Albert Gator, the University of Florida’s mascot.

ESPN has also released a Spanish version of the ad, with ESPN Deportes broadcaster John Sutcliffe replacing Levy.

The ad featuring Rahm is the second new This is SportsCenter ad released in 2024. In February, ESPN released one featuring UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno, which also had separate English and Spanish versions.

Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, joined LIV Golf last year.

ESPN will begin its 2024 Masters coverage on Tuesday, April 9 with a two-hour edition of Tuesday at the Masters on ESPN+. Coverage continues with the Par 3 Contest on ESPN+ and ESPN Wednesday and with the first two rounds of the tournament on Thursday and Friday. ESPN+ will also have coverage of the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Masters coverage begins on CBS Monday, April 8 with Masters on the Range at noon on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. It continues throughout the week, including with live coverage on Paramount+ Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, CBS will air the third and final rounds of the Masters, beginning at 3 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

