Sports stars turned broadcasters J.J. Watt, David Ortiz and Reggie Miller are helping Miller Lite reboot its iconic “Tastes Great, Less Filling” ad campaign.

The first commercial features Watt, Ortiz, Miller, former New York Yankees star Jorge Posada, soccer legend Mia Hamm and actor Luke Wilson. Watt rediscovers a video tape of a 1970s-era “Tastes Great, Less Filling” commercial, and is suddenly transformed, with a “Miller Lite” shirt, into the face of the new campaign.

Following in the footsteps of John Madden & Bob Uecker is a very tall task, but one I am honored to attempt,” Watt tweeted Friday. “Having grown up in Wisconsin, I am keenly aware of the “Great Taste” vs. “Less Filling” debate… Time to assemble the @MillerLite All-Stars once again…”

Those original “Tastes Great, Less Filling” Miller Lite commercials debuted in 1975 and provided some of the most memorable ad moments of the era, including one where Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker proclaims, “I must be in the front row!”

“Miller Lite launched the Light beer category with this iconic debate that has remained unanswered, and we want to continue the conversation for years to come,” Ann Legan, vice president of marketing for Miller Family at Molson Coors, said in a statement (via PRNewswire). “Now with the help of a new generation of All Stars and the nostalgic and drinkable VHS Beer Tapes, fans can proclaim their loyalty to their favorite side of the debate by scanning their very own Beer Tapes and locking in their answer, Great Taste, or Less Filling”.

Watt’s not giving up his day job. He joined CBS Sports as an NFL studio analyst in 2023.

