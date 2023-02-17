Sunday’s Daytona 500 (1:30 p.m. ET, Fox) is the 65th running of that race, the 20th to air on Fox, and the start of the 75th season in NASCAR history. It’s also a notable milestone for Goodyear, NASCAR’s longest-running partner; it’s the 125th anniversary of that company’s founding. With that in mind, they’ve rolled out a new commercial narrated by NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, looking back at NASCAR history and forward to the future. The ad will make its broadcast debut during the race Sunday, but can be seen online now:

Here’s more on this spot from a release:

Set to the voiceover of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and overlayed to archival at-track racing footage from the last seven decades, Goodyear’s new advertisement features a nostalgic look into the evolution of racing and Goodyear’s role in driving the sport forward. The spot debuts as NASCAR marks 75 years of stock car racing and Goodyear celebrates its 125-year anniversary in 2023. “Goodyear’s presence is deeply embedded in NASCAR’s history, and the company has been there for my biggest wins,” said Elliott. “Goodyear is known for building tires to withstand the rigors that drivers put them through each week, giving us the confidence to put it all on the edge. I’m proud to be part of two major milestones for Goodyear and NASCAR.” “This ad celebrates our shared history with NASCAR and recognizes our relentless commitment to never stop innovating,” said Meg Lee, vice president of marketing, Goodyear. “Goodyear’s commitment to performance and constant pursuit of forward motion has guided us for 125 years and will continue to serve us as a leader in the future of mobility.”

Goodyear has been manufacturing and supplying specific race tires dating back to 1954, and they renewed their deal as the exclusive tire for NASCAR’s three top series last year. So there’s a long relationship here. But it’s interesting to see this specific new ad, and to see them tab someone as prominent as Elliott for it. It’s also interesting to see a high-profile ad like this set for a Daytona 500 debut; that helps reinforce the importance of the 500, and the importance of this anniversary season to the sport.

