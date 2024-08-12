Feb 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Super Bowl LIX logo at the Super Bowl Host Committee Handoff press conference at the Super Bowl LVIII media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a month before the start of the 2024 NFL season, Fox Sports’s Super Bowl LIV ad inventory has nearly been wiped out.

Per Variety, Fox “has sold out all but a handful of slots of commercial inventory” and is receiving over $7 million for each ad slot.

The company is also “insisting that anyone who wants a berth on the Super Bowl ad roster commit to an advertising package that includes other Fox properties,” including the MLB Postseason.

The pricing of Fox’s ads was reported earlier this year. Last month, an Ad Age feature mused whether or not Super Bowl ad pricing had peaked after minimal increases over the last three years.

For Fox, selling off nearly its entire inventory in August is impressive and gives its ad sales department one less thing to worry about as the NFL season begins and rolls on.

The commitment to advertising on other properties isn’t unique to the network. For instance, in 2022, Super Bowl advertisers on NBC were also required to buy ads for the Winter Olympics.

In the coming weeks and months, we’ll see how sold out Fox’s ad inventory really is and if late to the party advertisers can still get in the door at a higher rate.

