As reports suggest Caitlin Clark is close to an eight-figure endorsement deal with Nike, it appears rival brands weren’t sitting idle. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charnia, Under Armour reportedly made a strong push, even involving Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in its pitch.

“Stephen Curry was involved in the Under Armour pitch, which is notable,” Charnia said. “He has Curry Brand with Under Armour. He was involved with that pitch. Him and Caitlin Clark, I think, are beginning to build a relationship, but she’s not signing there. And she will soon be official with Nike.”

"[Caitlin Clark] is nearing a multiyear, lucrative 8-figure deal with Nike as her shoe company…Under Armour, Adidas, I'm told also made sizable offers—Stephen Curry was involved in the Under Armour pitch…but she is not signing there, and she will soon be official with Nike."… pic.twitter.com/ZYQaqqMD8j — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 18, 2024

The reporting from Charnia suggests Clark might have become part of the Curry Brand under Under Armour. This could have involved a dual endorsement deal with both Under Armour and Curry himself. However, it seems she’s chosen Nike over both Under Armour and Adidas, for that matter.

While the Indiana Fever guard’s sharpshooting has drawn comparisons to Curry, Curry himself downplays it. He recognizes her incredible talent but believes the focus on their three-point prowess overshadows the well-roundedness of her game. As he said, it “robs her of the rest of her game.”

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been compared to Steph Curry because of her ability to knock down three-pointers. Praising her overall skills on the court, @StephenCurry30 tells @Jerickaduncan that the comparison “robs her of the rest of her game.” pic.twitter.com/QCyuUalZRi — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 12, 2024

Despite not partnering commercially, Clark and Curry seem to be fostering a relationship. And while that’s notable in itself, it’s also notable because it continues to further the point that sports business reporter Darren Rovell picked the wrong hill to die on.

As Joe Pompliano points out, Clark’s rumored massive Nike deal puts to rest any questions about the financial viability of her WNBA path. Already having an NIL deal with Nike and playing for the Nike-sponsored Iowa Hawkeyes, she wouldn’t have had the same leverage to negotiate with Under Armour or Adidas in college. The competition between Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and potentially other brands likely drove up the value of Clark’s endorsement deal.

With a signature sneaker and a Nike endorsement deal, Clark continues to become a transformative figure in women’s basketball. And the fact that Curry’s personal brand actively pursued Clark underscores her immense marketability and potential to reshape the sport.

