Whoopi Goldberg on The View.

ABC’s The View has often featured discussions of sex, but the one they got into Wednesday was particularly detailed. And co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s in-depth discussion of her disdain for sex on the beach (drink and act) and potential challenges with pool sex led to quite the reaction from the rest of the co-hosts, and from executive producer Brian Teta. It wound up being one of the more unusual TV segments in some time. And that led to discussion that Teta was going to cut them off and go to commercial, and yep, that then happened.

"If you try to have sex in the pool, you know, that’s not easy. Because you’re trying to go up the hill and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within." Whoopi Goldberg took a "The View" discussion in quite the direction Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/CbvVjFwPuC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2023

That clip starts with co-host Joy Behar saying “The best sex is in Italy,” and to a discussion of that. But it really takes off at 0:52, after Behar talks about ordering the Sex on the Beach cocktail, and Goldberg starts chiming in. “You know, sex on the beach is overrated.” She’s asked “The drink or the sex?”, and responds “Both.” This then turns into Goldberg discussing sex in a pool.

“Because, you know, if you try to have sex in the pool, you know, that’s not easy. Because you’re trying to go up the hill and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within. Because when you’re in the pool, you are surrounded by the water. Have you ever tried to put anything…” That leads to a “Brian’s going to send us to commercial!”, and Goldberg then starts again with “Oh, you’re trying to move me on, right?” That cuts to a shot of Teta laughing and nodding, and Goldberg goes “You tell me to get engaged in the conversation! And then I start to get engaged and you want me to stop talking!” Some of the co-hosts then push back on Goldberg’s discussion that they’ve probably done this, and she responds “I don’t believe that! If you’ve never done any of these things that are in my brain right now, then I’m a natural-born blonde!” And then they do get the commercial music and a cut to commercial.

This was one of the stranger things to happen on ABC in a minute. But perhaps Goldberg is joining Stephen A. Smith in the camp of “media figures providing unexpected details about their sexual interests.”

