Back in September, rumors began to circle about Holey Moley, the mini golf show hosted by Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle, would be getting a third season. And while that news still hasn’t been officially announced, a new report from Deadline on Monday indicates that Holey Moley won’t just be getting a third season, it’ll be getting a fourth season as well.

Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has handed a bumper two-season renewal order for mini-golf competition Holey Moley, taking it through to a fourth season. The nonscripted series has performed well for the network during the summer; the second season increased ratings from its first and has been a useful co-viewing show for the broadcaster. ABC also increased the run for the second season to 13 episodes, up from 10 in Season 1.

Deadline also reports that Tessitore and Riggle will reprise their roles as the show’s hosts, with Jeannie Mai coming back as sideline reporter. Steph Curry also retains his executive producer credit.

Holey Moley has been one of the surprise successes over the last two years for ABC, and it’s not a shock to see it coming back for two more seasons. Tessitore’s enthusiasm for the show has come through when talking to AA before each of the two seasons, and that enthusiasm was echoed by those on social media.

