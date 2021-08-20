Jimmy Kimmel has been on a sabbatical from hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live since July, and a series of guest hosts have filled in.

On Friday, the guest host for Monday’s show was announced as none other than Stephen A. Smith, with guests Snoop Dogg and Allyson Felix, and musical guest Nelly.

Give corporate synergy another round of applause, folks.

A couple of years ago, Smith actually discussed this possibility, saying that he wanted to move to LA and host a late night talk show. For at least one night, he’ll be getting that chance.

Interestingly enough, First Take was supposed to go on the road next week with a live show from Atlanta, but all First Take road shows were cancelled earlier this month. Who knows if Smith would have still gotten this late night opportunity if he and the First Take crew were still heading to Atlanta, but everything appears to be working out for him anyway.