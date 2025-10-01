Credit: The Greenville News

While the entirety of the 2025-26 women’s college basketball broadcast schedule has yet to be revealed, we already know that one of the most highly anticipated games of the season will air on national television in primetime.

On Tuesday, South Carolina announced that its Feb. 14 matchup against LSU will air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will mark one of at least two South Carolina games to be broadcast on ABC this season, with the other coming on Feb. 8 when the Gamecocks host Tennessee at 3 p.m. ET.

The game between South Carolina and LSU is especially notable, as women’s college basketball games have rarely aired in primetime on broadcast television. In fact, this appears to be the first women’s college basketball game to air in primetime on ABC, which only began airing the sport’s national championship game (which tips off at 3 p.m. ET) in 2023 despite Disney having possessed its rights via ESPN since 1996.

The Gamecocks vs. Tigers showdown will possess plenty of storylines, as it features not only fierce SEC rivals, but three of the last four national champions and two of the sport’s most prominent head coaches in Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey. Furthermore, former South Carolina guard and Columbia native MiLaysia Fulwiley transferred to LSU this past offseason, with the Feb. 14 matchup marking her first game against her former team.

As women’s basketball has exploded in popularity in recent years, many have called for ABC to begin featuring the national championship game in primetime. But while Disney has thus far resisted doing so on broadcast television, its scheduling for the upcoming season certainly suggests a willingness to showcase the sport in its most prominent timeslots.