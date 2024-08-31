Fans had mixed reactions to the ABC's scorebug for its new SEC media rights package. Photo Credit: ABC Sports Photo Credit: ABC Sports
ESPN/ABC has made a strong effort to brand its lucrative media rights package with the SEC, with new theme music and graphics.

Yet anytime a network introduces new graphics, namely a new scorebug, into a sports broadcast, fans have something to say.

SEC on ABC debuted its new scorebug for Florida’s game against No. 19 Miami on Saturday. Here’s a look at the scorebug in several different modes.

Here’s the new bug displaying a score.


Many fans seemed surprised that the scorebug is different than the one used for ESPN games. ESPN’s new rights deal with the SEC, which runs through 2033-34, is worth $3 billion, and the network has gone to great lengths to clearly rebrand its SEC coverage. It unveiled a new logo in May, and Thursday, the network introduced the new SEC on ABC theme music, which revamped its iconic CFB theme song from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

But scorebugs are an entirely different animal, as many fans can be surprisingly critical of a new design. Fans commenting on X had sharply mixed reactions to the SEC on ABC scorebug.

First, the lovers.

As for the haters, the most common theme seemed to be it’s too big.


It’s not unusual to see people take sides any time a new scorebug debuts (really, isn’t complaining about a scorebug a textbook example of the term “First-World Problem”?) How did scorebugs, which have been around since 1994, come to be such a controversial issue for fans?

Like it or not, the new SEC on ABC scorebug is here to stay.

