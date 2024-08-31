Photo Credit: ABC Sports

ESPN/ABC has made a strong effort to brand its lucrative media rights package with the SEC, with new theme music and graphics.

Yet anytime a network introduces new graphics, namely a new scorebug, into a sports broadcast, fans have something to say.

SEC on ABC debuted its new scorebug for Florida’s game against No. 19 Miami on Saturday. Here’s a look at the scorebug in several different modes.

What are your thoughts on the SEC on ABC scorebug? pic.twitter.com/a80bqcpDiM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 31, 2024

This is what it looks like with the down and distance displayed. pic.twitter.com/vt8RyrRxij — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 31, 2024

Here’s the new bug displaying a score.

Cam McCormick with a TD for Miami… in his ninth year of college football. 🏈pic.twitter.com/7IvJhPrKyL — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 31, 2024



Many fans seemed surprised that the scorebug is different than the one used for ESPN games. ESPN’s new rights deal with the SEC, which runs through 2033-34, is worth $3 billion, and the network has gone to great lengths to clearly rebrand its SEC coverage. It unveiled a new logo in May, and Thursday, the network introduced the new SEC on ABC theme music, which revamped its iconic CFB theme song from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

But scorebugs are an entirely different animal, as many fans can be surprisingly critical of a new design. Fans commenting on X had sharply mixed reactions to the SEC on ABC scorebug.

First, the lovers.

Love it so much. https://t.co/UH6PnYmdA1 — James Lott (@JamesNLott) August 31, 2024

Big fan. Has an early 00’s nostalgic vibe to it. https://t.co/rw6POV8OsF — Austin Nelson (@austinnelson) August 31, 2024

I like it. Nice and clean imo. I would have put the ranking next to the team name though.

But a nice TD graphic and flag graphic as well.

At least it’s not the CBS bug, that thing is atrocious🤮 https://t.co/EwnyMYNGtN — Proud Referee (@ProudReferee) August 31, 2024

SEC on ABC score bug is excellent. now ESPN should put it on every game. — Evan Hatter  (@ehatt493) August 31, 2024

As for the haters, the most common theme seemed to be it’s too big.

The new SEC on ABC Scorebug is so bad. It’s ugly, it’s big, and it’s super distracting. I feel like I say this a lot, but how did multiple groups of professionals look at this before it was implemented and come away with the decision “yeah that’s great that will work” pic.twitter.com/92bVMyjesM — StraightTalkSports (@StraightTalkSp1) August 31, 2024

Way too big. The part that’s circled? Nothing but wasted screen space. pic.twitter.com/g12xFAHDYM — Paul Moehringer (@PMoehringer) August 31, 2024

SEC on ABC presentation and everything was great until the GARGANTUAN scorebug popped up — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) August 31, 2024

SEC on ABC scorebug is a disgrace. Please fix this — Dylan Kovitch (@Kovitch_Dylan) August 31, 2024



It’s not unusual to see people take sides any time a new scorebug debuts (really, isn’t complaining about a scorebug a textbook example of the term “First-World Problem”?) How did scorebugs, which have been around since 1994, come to be such a controversial issue for fans?

Like it or not, the new SEC on ABC scorebug is here to stay.

