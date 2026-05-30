Credit: ESPN on ABC

It’s go-time for women’s college softball as the Women’s College World Series is underway. Unfortunately, Saturday’s broadcast of the game between Texas Tech and Tennessee hit a snag due to technical difficulties.

At the top of the second inning, ABC’s coverage of the game suddenly cut out. The issue took some time to fix, so Kris Budden appeared on the feed, filling time with ESPN’s Squeeze Play whip-around coverage.

Here’s what happened about 30 minutes ago when the feed of the Texas Tech-Tennessee WCWS softball game cut out on ABC. Kris Budden described the issue as a “power outage” after coming on air with the baseball Squeeze Play show to fill time. It is now the bottom of the 3rd inning. pic.twitter.com/hUJ8kPSije — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) May 30, 2026

ABC is currently airing the Squeeze Play baseball whiparound show, with technical difficulties affecting the Texas Tech-Tennessee softball game. https://t.co/fu9dxPudyJ pic.twitter.com/iDbifAatWG — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) May 30, 2026

According to ESPN, a power outage at Devon Park caused the technical difficulties. While they continued working on the issue, reporter Holly Rowe started a live stream on her Instagram account, providing play-by-play commentary.

Eventually, ABC returned to the game at the tail end of the third inning, though with only one camera angle (behind home plate) and without any graphics or scorebugs. In a bit of additional comedy, just as announcer Beth Mowins was apologizing to audiences for the issue, the broadcast cut to commercial.

The Texas Tech-Tennessee WCWS game is back on ABC. Budden: “For those of you who have been waiting for the Women’s College World Series, they are still dealing with technical difficulties, but we are gonna get it right back out to ABC right now in the best form that we can.” pic.twitter.com/bXGFc2pypB — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) May 30, 2026

According to studio host Kris Budden, ESPN was using Squeeze Play’s production room to show the softball game, which explains the basic view and generic scorebug.

For those trying to watch #espnsqueezeplay, we are airing softball due to technically difficulties in OKC. We’ll get the baseball back to you as soon as we can! — Kris Budden (@KrisBudden) May 30, 2026

At the top of the fifth inning, ABC’s on-screen graphics package and various camera angles were back, and all was right once again with the WCWS.