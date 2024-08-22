Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States competes on the pommel horse on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik captured the attention of fans with his Clark Kent-Superman performance on the pommel horse in the Paris Olympics.

Now, the two-time bronze medalist is eyeing another competition, competing in the upcoming season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

ABC announced the cast Thursday on Good Morning America, and Nedoroscik appeared as a guest, wearing his Olympic medals.

Two-time Olympic Bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik (@GymnastSteve) answers a question from a young fan, talks about joining the season 33 cast of “Dancing With The Stars,” and solving one of the world’s hardest Sudoku puzzles.#GMA3 pic.twitter.com/QwgeTYde2E — GMA3: What You Need To Know (@ABCGMA3) August 22, 2024



Nedoroscik claimed he’s never danced. He missed both his proms because of gymnastics competitions.

“Really just ground zero, clean slate. I’ve never danced. I don’t really do it at the club, either,” Nedoroscik said. “So I’m really excited to see where this journey takes me.”

Nedoroscik becomes just the latest famous athlete to join DWTS and athletes have fared exceptionally well through the years. Past DWTS winners include former NFL stars such as Emmitt Smith and Hines Ward, Olympic stars such as Kristi Yamaguchi, Apolo Ohno, Shawn Johnson and Adam Rippon, and race driver Hélio Castroneves. Most recently, former NBA player Iman Shumpert won the Season 30 competition.

Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Sept. 17 on ABC.

[Good Morning America]