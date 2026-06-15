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By Manny Soloway on

To conclude its 2026 Stanley Cup Final coverage, ABC did something it notably skipped during the NBA Finals: air a concluding montage.

Following the Carolina Hurricanes’ clinching 3-0 shutout of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 on Sunday night — their first Stanley Cup since 2006 — ABC aired a three-minute montage set to “Baba O’Riley” by The Who.

Fans responded warmly, with the consensus being that it was one of the stronger elements of ESPN’s Stanley Cup coverage — praise that, given some of the criticism the network’s NHL broadcasts have drawn, was not a given.

Sportsnet in Canada produced its own version, running slightly longer and set to “Young & Wild” by The Strumbellas.

The impulse to close a championship with a montage isn’t new, but it has become increasingly rare. Outside of March Madness and One Shining Moment — which has aired consistently for nearly four decades — most networks have quietly abandoned the tradition. TNT Sports bucked that trend earlier this year with a similar piece following its 2026 French Open coverage.

That these moments still resonate when they happen says something. In an era when AI-generated content is creeping into more corners of sports media, a well-crafted, human-made montage set to a classic rock anthem is increasingly the exception.

About Manny Soloway

Manny Soloway is a Iowa based writer focusing on TV ratings. He is also the founder of the TV Media Blog substack.

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