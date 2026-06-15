NHL on ESPN

To conclude its 2026 Stanley Cup Final coverage, ABC did something it notably skipped during the NBA Finals: air a concluding montage.

Following the Carolina Hurricanes’ clinching 3-0 shutout of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 on Sunday night — their first Stanley Cup since 2006 — ABC aired a three-minute montage set to “Baba O’Riley” by The Who.

ESPN on ABC showed off a One Shining Moment-esque NHL montage (to “Baba O’Riley”) to close out the Stanley Cup Final coverage. 🏒📺🎥🎙️ #StanleyCup #NHL pic.twitter.com/TwarbKOSbX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2026

Fans responded warmly, with the consensus being that it was one of the stronger elements of ESPN’s Stanley Cup coverage — praise that, given some of the criticism the network’s NHL broadcasts have drawn, was not a given.

Whatta video. Whatta season. Whatta sport. https://t.co/NAcRwiCj6p — Mike Bartner (@MikeBartner) June 15, 2026

One of the few things ESPN got right on their coverage. Subban sucks — PaulCrewe (@Dropkick3points) June 15, 2026

It was pretty damn good!! Great Work!! — 6PACandOtto (@6PACandOtto) June 15, 2026

Sportsnet in Canada produced its own version, running slightly longer and set to “Young & Wild” by The Strumbellas.

🎶 I stood strong and worked too hard,

To keep this hope alive 🎶 The @thestrumbellas‘s recap the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 🏒 pic.twitter.com/ZiB2lBvIfE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2026

The impulse to close a championship with a montage isn’t new, but it has become increasingly rare. Outside of March Madness and One Shining Moment — which has aired consistently for nearly four decades — most networks have quietly abandoned the tradition. TNT Sports bucked that trend earlier this year with a similar piece following its 2026 French Open coverage.

That these moments still resonate when they happen says something. In an era when AI-generated content is creeping into more corners of sports media, a well-crafted, human-made montage set to a classic rock anthem is increasingly the exception.