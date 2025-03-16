Credit: NBA on ABC

The feud between Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns got aired out on ABC Saturday night, but some fans thought announcers Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson mishandled the situation.

The Golden State Warriors hosted the New York Knicks on NBA Saturday PrimeTime. The game featured a juicy storyline involving Green and Towns. The Knicks center missed the March 4 game between the two teams in New York, and Green later said on his podcast a source told him Towns sat out because he did not want to face Jimmy Butler.

Towns, in fact, had been attending the funeral of a family friend. That led many people to criticize Green for his remarks.

The broadcast aired an interview with Towns in the second quarter, and he told Lisa Salters, “I’m keeping it about the Knicks. It ain’t about anything off court.”

That led Breen to quickly recap the feud.

“That whole scenario came again when Towns missed the game when these two teams played at the Garden, he went to the funeral of a close family friend,” Breen said. “Draymond Green, not knowing that was the reason he missed, speculated publicly on a podcast it was because he didn’t want to play Jimmy Butler.

“And it became kind of a pretty big story in New York. Towns is taking this right from the start like, ‘Hey, I’m going to try and stick with the love message and that’s it.’ [Knicks coach] Tom Thibodeau … said it was all chatter.”

“If you’ve been in this league long enough, that chatter you understand,” Jefferson said. “People thought Draymond had a little egg on his face, Draymond Green’s not backing down from what he said and look, now they just get to play it out on the court.”

“He did apologize,” Breen said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“He did apologize,” Jefferson agreed.

“I’m keeping it about the Knicks. It ain’t about anything off court. It’s about the New York Knicks. That’s all I’m thinking about tonight” –– KAT on Draymond saying he ducked the last Knicks-Warriors game to avoid Jimmy, and not backing down when told it was for a funeral pic.twitter.com/Kzslhy1Tlo — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 16, 2025



Many fans quickly pointed out on social media that Green said he was sorry the family friend died, but he did not apologize to Towns.

You guys know I love Breen but bad job by him and Richard Jefferson there – took it very easy on Draymond for his irresponsible/cowardly comments. They also stated that Draymond apologized to KAT, which is false. Draymond said he was sorry KAT’s friend died. Draymond did NOT… — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 16, 2025

Rare L for Mike Breen Very sad to see on the national stage https://t.co/x4VhC60Dxv — Marshall Green (@MarshallGreen_) March 16, 2025

Mike going pretty easy on Draymond — Theo Omni (@theo_omni) March 16, 2025

If you are broadcasting this game, you have to be familiar with the facts of this situation — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 16, 2025

Breen and Jefferson both concurring Green apologized seemed to be the biggest flaw in their comments. Here was Green’s initial response after being told why Towns missed that earlier game.