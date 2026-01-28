Credit: Good Morning America on ABC

Michael Strahan always keeps things interesting with his media career.

The New York Giants legend splits time between two networks under an unusual arrangement that sees him host Good Morning America for ABC as well as Fox NFL Sunday during the football season. In recent years, Strahan has been vocal about taking a step back from his TV hosting duties, spurred on by his daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis.

Rumors last summer suggested Strahan could leave GMA, before the Super Bowl champion defensive end ultimately agreed to a new contract with a lighter schedule.

But with the NFL season nearly complete, Strahan joined the New Heights podcast on Wednesday and once again teased his retirement from the popular morning show.

When host Jason Kelce asked Strahan what was next for him, Strahan abruptly answered, “retirement.”

“I love Fox. I truly love that. But you work so much, I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can’t do a lot of things because I’ve got these commitments and schedules and stuff,” he explained. “At this point, I have to look at time lived and time left.”

Strahan, 54, said he would like to be more involved as a businessman and investor, and spend more time with family. But he does not plan to leave Fox NFL Sunday anytime soon. Even with a different cast following the addition of Rob Gronkowski and the departure of Jimmy Johnson, the show remains the highest-rated Sunday NFL pregame program on television.

“I’m not just going to completely disappear,” Strahan said of his eventual retirement. “I’ll do Fox until they throw me off of Fox. I don’t want to be 80 years old on Fox, but I’ll stick around a little bit longer.”