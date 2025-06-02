Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL great and versatile television anchor Michael Strahan is reportedly close to a new deal that will keep him a staple on one of the country’s premier morning shows.

According to Max Tani of Semafor, Strahan is expected to extend his contract with ABC’s Good Morning America, despite reports earlier this year that he was likely to exit the show.

The Hall of Fame defensive end, who is also a full-time panelist on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show, is expected to lighten his GMA schedule to fewer than five times per week. For nearly 10 years, Strahan has flown cross-country from New York to Los Angeles every week during football season to accommodate both jobs.

Since his playing career ended in 2007, Michael Strahan has embarked on one of the most prolific media careers of any former athlete in history. In addition to holding down a flagship show on two separate broadcast networks for the better part of a decade, Strahan has also hosted game shows, made several movie cameos, and even competed in Dancing with the Stars.

Per Tani, while the extension with GMA has not yet been formalized, the decrease in appearances is designed to better accommodate Strahan’s NFL coverage duties for Fox, as well as allow him to spend more time with his family.