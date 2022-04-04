The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks Sunday afternoon matchup was showcased by the NBA on ABC with Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy on the call.

Not only did the contest feature two of the league’s best teams, but the game saw Dallas head coach Jason Kidd make a return to Milwaukee. Kidd coached the Bucks from 2014-18, where he oversaw Giannis Antetokounmpo as he morphed into the MVP player he is today.

During the broadcast, ABC flashed a picture of Kidd and Antetokounmpo from 2014, when Giannis was just 19 years old.

“He looks so much younger,” Breen said with a laugh. “Obviously, put on about 40 pounds since then.”

Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy mocked Jason Kidd's weight ? pic.twitter.com/gAcwWKRGBQ — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) April 4, 2022

“Jason Kidd?” Jackson remarked without hesitation, drawing a big laugh from Breen and Van Gundy while seemingly mocking Kidd’s weight gain since retiring.

“You beat me to it!” Van Gundy said. “I was thinking the same deal! You’re looking good Jason,” Van Gundy quickly added to lessen the blow.

“Mike threw the lob and I went and got it, don’t blame me,” Jackson added, faulting Breen for the insult.

To be clear, Breen was referring to Antetokounmpo’s weight gain, not Kidd’s. Antetokounmpo has put on closer to 50 pounds of muscle since 2014, as he went from being a lanky teenager to the more Greek God-like physique he has now.

Kidd has not notably added 50 pounds of muscle. Although Van Gundy gave the Mavericks coach a half-hearted compliment and Jackson blamed his quip on Breen, Kidd couldn’t have appreciated having his weight mocked on national television by two former coaching peers.

