The announce teams for ABC's broadcasts top Week 1 college football broadcasts, LSU vs. Clemson and Notre Dame vs. Miami, have been announced.
ABC will air two of college foootball’s biggest games in Week 1 in the top-10 matchups between LSU and Clemson, as well as Notre Dame and Miami. On Sunday, we learned who will be calling those games.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the top ABC/ESPN team of play-by-play man Chris Fowler and color commentator Kirk Herbstreit will call LSU against Clemson. The network’s No. 2 team of play-by-play man Sean McDonough and color analyst Greg McElroy will be on the call for Notre Dame against Miami.

Aside from the College Football Playoff semifinal rematch between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State (which will air on Fox), those figure to be the two biggest games of the weekend. LSU and Clemson are ranked No. 9 and No. 4, respectively, while Notre Dame and Miami are No. 6 and No. 10.

As is customary, with no NFL games on the schedule for Labor Day Weekend, the top college football games are spread out over the weekend. LSU and Clemson will be played on Saturday, Aug. 30 while Notre Dame and Miami will be on Sunday, Aug. 31. Both broadcasts will start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

