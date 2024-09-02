Kirk Herbstreit’s dog, Ben, made an unexpected appearance Sunday night during the USC-LSU pregame show. Photo Credit; ABC

Kirk Herbstreit’s dog, Ben, has become a familiar figure in the sports world, accompanying his famous owner around everywhere on the job.

So when the golden retriever wandered up to Herbstreit and Rece Davis while they did their pregame intro before ABC’s USC-LSU game Sunday night, both men barely skipped a beat.

“Oh Ben’s down here, sorry about that,” Herbstreit said, reaching down to pet the pup.

“Ben’s making sure we get it all right,” Davis joked.

“It’s a big booth, he’s just working his way around,” Davis said.

Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever, Ben, (adorably) interrupts the USC-LSU pregame show on ABC. 🏈📺🎙️🐶🐕 pic.twitter.com/XZ33Dmgfh3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 1, 2024



The ABC camera cut to a shot from behind Herbstreit and Davis, showing Ben sitting obediently, like a good boy.

Ben seems to be everywhere these days. He’s a regular on College GameDay and he’s also appeared with Herbstreit on the field and in the booth on Thursday Night Football, much to the delight of Al Michaels.

Ben, Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever, joins Herbstreit and Al Michaels in the booth during Thursday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/uJb91hqiSk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023



Now, Ben’s got his own podcast, Walks with Ben, where Herbstreit walks the golden while interviewing sports figures.

It’s been a tough last couple of months for Ben, as he recently underwent major surgery after being diagnosed with leukemia.

So fans were thrilled to see the golden retriever apparently doing well in his appearance Sunday night.

Ben’s tail wagging nonstop in this is everything https://t.co/BYpo2ZAIU3 — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) September 1, 2024

Ben the legend https://t.co/y6w3F88fCN — Chris Hockin (@ChrisHockin) September 2, 2024

This is so cool lol what a life for Kirk and Ben! https://t.co/jik6L19OPS — Cody Guinn (@Cody_Guinn) September 2, 2024

I think I speak for many who would agree we need more of Ben in the booth https://t.co/sIol4kFptO — Jake Bedell (@JakeBedellTV) September 2, 2024



[ABC]