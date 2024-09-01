Photo Credit: ABC

Saturday night’s game between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 20 saw a lot of defense. The teams managed only two field goals each in the first half and the score remained 6-6 until into the second quarter.

Finally, with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter, someone found the end zone. Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price broke free and scored on a 47-yard touchdown run. Only, the touchdown run wasn’t seen by everyone watching the game.

Those watching on KCRG, an ABC affiliate in Eastern Iowa, weren’t so lucky.

KCRG viewers saw Price take the handoff from quarterback Riley Leonard and cut to his left a few yards into the run. But before viewers could see if Price got the corner, the broadcast suddenly cut to a commercial for McGrath Auto in Iowa. By the time the broadcast returned to the game, the run was long over.

Viewers in Iowa City did not see Jadarian Price’s 47-yard touchdown run for Notre Dame against Texas A&M. They did learn about some deals offered at McGrath Auto. pic.twitter.com/xMbcscFmCK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 1, 2024

It would have been one thing if Price was clear and the touchdown was inevitable. But Price still had a lot of work to do before getting to the end zone.

A similar thing happened to CBS in May, which was showing a Billy Joel concert but cut to local news during Piano Man.

Viewers throughout the Eastern and Central Time Zones had the broadcast of the Billy Joel concert cut off, mid-Piano Man. Evidently, CBS was no longer in the mood for a melody. pic.twitter.com/bVlcIReRXn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 15, 2024

That was an issue with the network, as the vast majority of CBS affiliates around the country had the same thing happen. This issue seemed to be focused on KCRG.

