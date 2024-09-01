Viewers on KCRG in Iowa missed Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price's 47-yard touchdown run as a commercial was aired mid play. Photo Credit: ABC Photo Credit: ABC
Saturday night’s game between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 20 saw a lot of defense. The teams managed only two field goals each in the first half and the score remained 6-6 until into the second quarter.

Finally, with 6:50 remaining in the third quarter, someone found the end zone. Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price broke free and scored on a 47-yard touchdown run. Only, the touchdown run wasn’t seen by everyone watching the game.

Those watching on KCRG, an ABC affiliate in Eastern Iowa, weren’t so lucky.

KCRG viewers saw Price take the handoff from quarterback Riley Leonard and cut to his left a few yards into the run. But before viewers could see if Price got the corner, the broadcast suddenly cut to a commercial for McGrath Auto in Iowa. By the time the broadcast returned to the game, the run was long over.

It would have been one thing if Price was clear and the touchdown was inevitable. But Price still had a lot of work to do before getting to the end zone.

A similar thing happened to CBS in May, which was showing a Billy Joel concert but cut to local news during Piano Man.

That was an issue with the network, as the vast majority of CBS affiliates around the country had the same thing happen. This issue seemed to be focused on KCRG.

