Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you believe some of the reporting surrounding Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old is attempting to leverage her situation into lucrative media opportunities for herself.

However, that doesn’t mean the second runner-up at this past weekend’s Miss Maine USA pageant is taking any offer she gets.

According to the Daily Mail, ABC is currently looking for celebrities to compete in the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars and has reached out to Hudson about participating. However, per sources close to Hudson, she is unlikely to say yes.

“She likely will decline as it will be in the fall, the same time Bill will be coaching, and she wants to be there for him at UNC,” a source told the Daily Mail.

That source did add that while Hudson will likely say no to DWTS, she does have her sights set on a different kind of TV show.

“Whatever Jordon would like to get into, in front or behind the cameras, she wants to do some shows in the hosting realm,” said the source. “She’s like to do a show like 1st Look if she had the chance.”

1st Look is a weekly travel and lifestyle television program that “highlights top travel destinations around the country, focusing on cuisine and nightlife.” Sounds like a sweet gig, indeed.

Belichick will likely do a little damage control this week as he sits down with ESPN’s SportsCenter on Thursday and ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday. The last time he did an interview, Hudson cut off a question about how they met and reportedly stormed out, causing a delay before the interview took place. Since then, there’s been a media firestorm around their relationship, her influence, and whether Belichick will actually coach North Carolina this season.