Edit by Liam McGuire

Joe Buck will partake on one of the most unique broadcasting assignments in television history on Monday December 1.

Not only will he call his regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game in the evening from Foxboro when the New England Patriots host the New York Giants, he will also serve a a guest host for Good Morning America live in New York City on Monday morning. It’ll make for one of the longest days in television given the 7 a.m. ET start time for GMA and ending just before midnight with MNF.

“Joe, together with Troy, Lisa, Laura, and our entire team, has elevated our Monday Night Football presentation,” said ESPN executive Burke Magnus in the company’s announcement. “Joe’s impact on The Walt Disney Company goes well beyond the broadcast booth—he has been a tremendous ambassador for ESPN, and we continue to find new ways to leverage his talent across the company.”

“The GMA team welcoming me back is easily the biggest surprise of the day,” Buck said. “Experiencing that routine just a few times a year reminds me why sports will always be my main job. I appreciate GMA letting me be a small part of the show again—and a salute to our Monday Night Football team who are the real stars of our production holding down the fort in Foxboro.”

Of course, Buck’s first turn at trying to be a pop culture host did not go so well with Joe Buck Live on HBO most famous for his encounter with Artie Lange and incredibly short run. But these days, the longtime announcer has developed and grown into a much more personable and popular personality in the later stages of his career.

Joe Buck does have experience hosting Good Morning America as the ABC morning show has welcomed both him and Malika Andrews earlier this year. In fact, America got to witness first-hand his burrito folding skills during one memorable appearance.

But having Buck pull this double duty is an effective way for The Walt Disney Company to cross-promote two of their top properties in Monday Night Football and Good Morning America. We just hope for the sake of Joe Buck that he’s able to get a nice, long nap in between the assignments.