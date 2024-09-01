Photo Credit: ESPN

Saturday’s primetime matchup on ABC between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies featured an in-depth look into a major change in college football, the implementation of in-helmet communications between players and coaches.

The new rules, which allow for one offensive player and one defensive player to have an in-helmet microphone, have long been used in the NFL. But this is the first season where the technology has been allowed in college football, most likely due to the Connor Stallions sign-stealing scandal last season.

It’s largely a rule change that benefits the players and is unnoticeable to the average fan watching at home. But in the first quarter of the game, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, who was on the call for the game, got a chance to take a listen into Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard’s backup helmet, relaying some information about what Leonard typically hears on most plays.

“I’m on the line with Riley Leonard’s backup helmet so we can listen into the communication system the quarterback is hearing right now,” said Rowe. “I’ve listened to Coach Denbrock give him those commands and they are very short and efficient. An economy of words. He will give him tempo and remind him of down and distance. I’m trying to listen in right now to see if we can get the play call.

“Typically, they are cutting it off at about 25 seconds. Now, they have to cut it off at 15 (seconds), but they are giving Riley a little time to process, call the play, and let his lineman know what’s happening. I’ll keep you posted on what I hear next.”

ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe gives viewers some insight into what is discussed over the new coach-to-player helmet communications system. pic.twitter.com/C4Fd7DQHDk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 1, 2024

Kirb Herbsreit then chimed in from the booth, expressing how surprised he was that Rowe was trusted enough to be given access to the helmet by the team.

“Holly, I’ll tell you what. You talk about trust. Holly’s down there with a helmet listening to the plays,” said Herbstreit.

As promised by Rowe, she then chimed in again on the next play, letting fans know when they had cut off the communications, which came at around 25 seconds as she had said the previous play.

“Okay, he just cut it off,” said Rowe. “See how much time they are giving him to actually process before the play. Not everyone’s gonna do it exactly this way. But I love that he’s reminding him of down and distance and the play call.”

It was some great insight for those who do care about some of the in-game operations around the game. And a number of viewers took to social media to praise Rowe for how she was able to easily explain what she was hearing to them.

Holly Rowe remains the sideline gold standard. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 1, 2024

Holly Rowe is very good at her job. https://t.co/AYcS7duD1B — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) September 1, 2024

Holly Rowe with exceptional insight into the helmet communication!! — Mitch Buhler (@CoachBuhler) September 1, 2024

[Awful Announcing on X]