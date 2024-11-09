Photo Credit: ABC

The Florida Gators’ tough season continued Saturday with a 49-17 loss to No. 5 Texas, but two SEC on ABC graphics unintentionally highlighted the team’s dire situation in hilarious fashion.

Texas scored a TD early in the third quarter to go up 42-0. ABC then decided to run a big graphic showing a quote from Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin, who posted a statement on X Thursday announcing his decision to stick with head coach Billy Napier despite the team’s struggles.

“I wanted to let you know that Billy Napier will continue as head coach of the Florida Gators,” the graphic read.

The graphic’s unfortunate placement right beside the SEC on ABC scorebug showing a goose egg on the scoreboard for the Gators immediately caught the attention of fans.

“A photo that will live in infamy,” joked RedditCFB.

A photo that will live in infamy pic.twitter.com/L0GzxxKWcV — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2024



A couple of minutes later, the broadcast again used an unfortunately timed and placed graphic, showing a quote from Florida tight end Hayden Hansen talking about Napier.

“We’re playing for him. This locker room is playing for him and playing hard,” the graphic read.

Again, that ugly 42-0 scorebug could not be ignored.

Two graphics that tell quite a story together. pic.twitter.com/39XyL7lEx7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2024



Play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore read Hansen’s quote. Both graphics represented good reporting and told an important story. But the unfortunate juxtaposition of that 42-0 scorebug gave that story a very different slant than if the graphics had run earlier in the game.

[SEC on ABC]