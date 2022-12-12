Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a non-football project coming in the near future.

Per Deadline, Kaepernick will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming Killing County true crime series, which is produced in partnership between ABC News and Kaepernick Media.

Here’s more about the series.

Finally, Killing County, which launches on January 26, is exec produced by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who has a production deal with Disney. The three-part series explores Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they seem. It is narrated by André Holland. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. It’s a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up and raises the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust? It is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Kaepernick Media with Kaepernick and Robe Imbriano.

Killing County will air on Hulu, premiering on January 26th. It’s the last of three true crime series under the ABC News banner to premiere on Hulu in January, following the six-part Death in the Dorms (January 5th) and the six-part Web of Death (January 19th).

[Deadline]