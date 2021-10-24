Cursing shows up on sports broadcasts with some regularity, whether it’s from field mics, crowd mics, mic’d up athletes, promotions of other network content, press conference, or in-game or post-game interviews. And there are still some people who are bothered by it, so that usually leads to announcers apologizing when cursing gets aired. That was the case with a post-game interview on ABC Saturday, with sideline reporter Holly Rowe interviewing Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (a Los Angeles native) after the Ducks’ 34-31 win over UCLA. In that interview, Thibodeaux dropped a “Great f***ing scheme” about the defensive game plan from DC Tim DeRuyter and HC Mario Cristobal:

"And the team, they drew up a great f***ing scheme, Coach DeRuyter, Coach Cristobal." pic.twitter.com/RJSwtVpkMP — Trent Grimm, Independent ?? (@AndrewBucholtz) October 24, 2021

“I mean, it’s amazing. It’s always a blessing to be out here. And in front of our [travelling] fans, the loyal Ducks. And the team, they drew up a great f***ing scheme, Coach DeRuyter, Coach Cristobal. And we were just able to be athletic and play. …It’s the guys next to me, man, they gave me the strength, they gave me the power.”

After Rowe threw this back to the booth, play-by-play voice Chris Fowler apologized:

“Apologies. Thibodeaux did a Thi-bo-don’t there. But he was excited.” pic.twitter.com/XwWkzltA1W — Trent Grimm, Independent 🎃🎃 (@AndrewBucholtz) October 24, 2021

“Apologies. Thibodeaux did a Thi-bo-don’t there. But he was excited. He had a big game, and it was a good gameplan, I’ll say that.”

That’s a pretty good handling of the situation from Fowler there, not overly focusing on it or criticizing Thibodaux, but still throwing out an apology for those who don’t like to hear cursing in their sports.

Update: Thibodeaux later offered his own apology on Twitter:

My bad y’all, my vocabulary started to slip…I was exhausted ??‍♂️? — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) October 24, 2021

