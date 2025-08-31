One Crimson Tide fan succinctly summed up the Alabama experience against Florida late in the game with a middle finger to the camera. Photo Credit: ABC Photo Credit: ABC
Things did not go well for Alabama’s football team during Saturday’s opener against Florida State. One Crimson Tide fan summed up the Alabama experience pretty succinctly late in the game.

While it was a home game for the Seminoles, plenty of Crimson Tide fans were at Doak Campbell Stadium. As the game neared its end, Alabama and its fans were a topic of conversation for announcers Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer. Naturally, the camera panned to some Crimson Tide supporters, who were quite surprised by what was happening. While the conversation shifted to Tessitore and Palmer discussing what Florida State should do on a fourth-and-short, the ABC camera focused on an upset Alabama fan for a few seconds.

The fan, quickly realizing that he was on camera, briefly stared the camera down. He then let the camera know, in no uncertain terms, that he thought it was No. 1.

While he was not referring to the fan, Palmer’s “I would do that” immediately after the bird was flown only adds to the humor.

As one would expect, the camera quickly shifted away from the middle finger flipping fan. But while his middle finger wasn’t on camera for too long, it was noticed by a lot of people watching.

As Tessitore said at the end of the game, “How good is it to have ball back, folks?”

