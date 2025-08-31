Photo Credit: ABC

Things did not go well for Alabama’s football team during Saturday’s opener against Florida State. One Crimson Tide fan summed up the Alabama experience pretty succinctly late in the game.

While it was a home game for the Seminoles, plenty of Crimson Tide fans were at Doak Campbell Stadium. As the game neared its end, Alabama and its fans were a topic of conversation for announcers Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer. Naturally, the camera panned to some Crimson Tide supporters, who were quite surprised by what was happening. While the conversation shifted to Tessitore and Palmer discussing what Florida State should do on a fourth-and-short, the ABC camera focused on an upset Alabama fan for a few seconds.

The fan, quickly realizing that he was on camera, briefly stared the camera down. He then let the camera know, in no uncertain terms, that he thought it was No. 1.

This Alabama fan hit the camera with a solid death stare/middle finger combo. pic.twitter.com/sRfwbn0302 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

While he was not referring to the fan, Palmer’s “I would do that” immediately after the bird was flown only adds to the humor.

As one would expect, the camera quickly shifted away from the middle finger flipping fan. But while his middle finger wasn’t on camera for too long, it was noticed by a lot of people watching.

Forget the field storming…THIS is college football at its finest… https://t.co/Q5kPxY7j8Q — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) August 31, 2025

Congratulations, Internet. We have a new meme thanks to dejected, middle-finger saluting, Mich Ultra-holding Alabama fan. pic.twitter.com/rutcvAl5Zp — Alex Podlogar (@alexpodlogar) August 30, 2025

I love college football so much https://t.co/iI2vjtUKIU — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 30, 2025

Gotta respect it honestly. Well done https://t.co/YNRi7rLdHD — mile.high 🏴‍☠️ (@HailState_CO) August 30, 2025

👀🤣 College football is crazy 💀 https://t.co/fxxgkzcxdZ — Kristy (@iam_kristy40) August 30, 2025

A meme is born https://t.co/gmGTREMg3m — Mike (@MikeWKFMK96) August 30, 2025

As Tessitore said at the end of the game, “How good is it to have ball back, folks?”