nbc sunday night football
NBCNFLBy Alex Putterman on

Last week, Papa John’s founder John Schnatter said his company was pulling some advertising from NFL games because player protests were making it harder to sell pizza. It later emerged that Papa John’s was simply removing the NFL’s logo from some of its marketing, not withdrawing television ads. Schnatter’s outrage was essentially one part action, two parts bluster.

Based on comments from NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in a chat moderated by AdAge on Friday, it sounds like Papa John’s isn’t alone in that approach. Yaccarino, NBCU’s chairman of advertising sales and client partnerships, said no advertisers have pulled their spots but several have threatened to. Via AdAge:

Yaccarino … said that none of NBCUniversal’s NFL advertisers have pulled out of NBC’s Sunday Night Football or Thursday Night Football games. However, a “list of advertisers have made themselves very clear: if you continue covering the political coverage of the issue, we will not be part of the NFL,” she said. “Because think about it: they have half the country that is cheering about that, and they have half the country that is emailing them, saying, don’t do that. So that’s a real thing.”

The latest

Yaccarino also said that she thinks the protest have affected ratings, even if she can’t prove it.

She noted that prior to the controversy, which started last season when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began to kneel during the national anthem, “most” NFL games didn’t broadcast the anthem, aside from big games like the Super Bowl. “The story has morphed dramatically, from social injustice to patriotism,” said Yaccarino. “While I don’t think there’s any way you could ever really prove it, I do think it has impacted the ratings.”

According to AdAge, CBS CEO Les Moonves said he had observed no hesitation from NFL sponsors. “I don’t know of one sponsor that has pulled out of any spot that they had, Moonves reportedly said. “I don’t think it’s affecting advertising or their desire one iota.”

There is clearly a lot of posturing going on here. Advertisers apparently aren’t ready to take the dramatic measure of yanking their spots, but they hope to pressure the league by making noise about doing so. And TV networks don’t want stockholders to think they’re bleeding advertisers, but they too figure they can turn up the heat on the NFL by making the situation seem somewhat dire.

At this point, with protests having faded somewhat from the front pages (special circumstances in Houston aside), the likeliest scenario is probably that advertisers hold onto their spots, networks hold onto their ratings, NFL owners hold onto their revenue and Papa John goes back to making pizza. But if a major brand does publicly pull out of advertising with the NFL over the protests… hold onto your seat.

[AdAge]

About Alex Putterman

Alex is a writer and editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. He has written for The Atlantic, VICE Sports, MLB.com, SI.com and more. He is a proud alum of Northwestern University and The Daily Northwestern. You can find him on Twitter @AlexPutterman.

View all posts by Alex Putterman
  • JWJ

    Kneeling during the anthem, before the anthem, after the anthem, black supremacists fists in the air are simply not enough. Now since the number of players kneeling is down, does that mean whatever cause they protesting is better now? Or as Jackson said, the players are going to have to ramp it up.

    Burn the flag on the sideline; kneel during plays; t-shirts with how much you hate Trump and that police are racists; wear chains on the field to protest owners of companies being called owners. The players need to be creative.

    They must know that there is nothing they can’t do in terms of protests. Ramp it up to 11. I’m sure ratings will skyrocket.

    • Betty

      Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
      On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
      da14d:
      ➽➽
      ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsAppOpportunities/earn/hourly ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da164luuuuu

  • Pingback: NBC Universal Exec: Papa John’s Not the Only Advertiser Who Has Threatened to Pull Out Over Anthem Protests | ValuBit News()

  • Pingback: NBC Universal Exec: Papa John’s Not the Only Advertiser Who Has Threatened to Pull Out Over Anthem Protests – New Right News()

  • Pingback: NBC Universal Exec: Papa John's Not the Only Advertiser Who Has Threatened to Pull Out Over Anthem Protests | GLA NEWS | Latest News()

  • Pingback: More NFL advertisers threaten to pull out over protests… – Killuminati Records()

  • Trump grabbed my penls

    Bunch of crybaby nlggers

  • Jason

    Good luck with those marketing and communications degrees that schools GAVE you to play football.

  • Jc Den

    I love how well the NFL doubles down on stupid…..keep it up freaks….

  • TMAC

    So there are still games being played?

  • Mike Keller

    Don’t really know what Papa John’s is up too, but pulling just the logo an’t gonna cut it. So from my perspective Papa John’s still supporting the kneeling and that’s against the grain of not supporting our troops, i.e., veterans, current warriors and those that gave the their lives. These service men and women made sacrifices to protect, and serve this country and the American Flag. So Papa John and the rest of the advertisers your product is not on my list for purchases.

    • joesockit

      It will take a while for the numbers to come in. Like any stats, they are a few weeks behind by the time they get to the CEOs. Once they see revenue dropping the ads will start to disappear. The big factor is if another company will pick up the slots. If the NFL has to discount it’s spots to sell them then it’s decision time. The lag time should be getting close to being over. Look for results in the next week or so.

    • MooTieFighter

      I feel the same and have said the same. They are still supporting these thugs financially, thus really playing both sides of the isle, right now. They really drop them and I will support them, but not now.

  • 2nd amendment vs evil govt

    Boycott Hollywood, Boycott NFL and the companies that do business with these thugs!

  • freddy 123

    The nfl is dead nobody watches those fake gamesThey are not exciting they are boring.remember ts not a sport its a business.Like all business its time has come and gone.

  • SSMcDonald

    FROM: S.S.
    McDonald, USN Veteran

    A National total
    boycott of the NFL for Sunday November 12th, Veterans Day
    Weekend is planned.

    Boycott all
    football telecast, all fans, all ticket holders, stay away from attending any
    games, let the NFL play to empty stadiums.

    Pass this
    post along to all your friends and family. Honor our military, some of whom come
    home with the American Flag draped over their coffin. Continue with the weekly
    boycott of televised games.

    They have a
    right to protest if they want to — but during the National Anthem is NOT the
    place or venue! They show an utter lack of patriotism and total dis-respect
    for our Veterans – living and dead- and everything for which they put their
    lives on the line!!!

  • jekyllisle

    Les Moonbeam is an unabashed lib who is willing to sacrifice his company for the good of the leftist agenda.

    Of course he is saying that.

  • Guido FL

    Boycott the NFL and sponsors. Show these DUI, wife beaters, drug addicted, BLM, thugs ,what you think of them !

  • RichardJarzynka

    The NFL spits on the graves of the men who died fighting for your freedom. Boycott.

  • Liberal Hater

    The advertisers may be “all talk” but the viewers certainly haven’t been. I used to watch any NFL game on. I watched 2 games all season so far, and even those two I barely paid attention to.

  • Hammer_Covfefe

    We get get pizza several times a year and for the past 2 years we have picked up the pie at anyplace other then Papa John’s. We do ZERO business with companies who support the hatred of American values.

    Also….no Budweiser either.

  • HiJacked Daniels

    The advertisers will chicken out on pulling ads for fear of being called raaaacist.

  • theAdorableDeplorable

    A complete boycott on Veteran’s Day weekend will send more shockwaves through the NFL industry. Don’t just boycott games, boycott the advertisers on 11/11/2017.

    • Hammer_Covfefe

      Done.

  • DK

    PULL ALL THE ADS. The NFL is s bad product and dishonors AMERICA. Who wants to be associated with that?

  • freddy 123

    I cant wait to drive up to a mcdonalds and order a large fry and have one of these ex millionaires morons hand it to me.

  • LiberalismFailed

    Boycott friends. We owe that much to those that served and especially those that died.

  • susandanielspi

    H9w about Papa Johns? Anheuser-Busch should pull out.

  • Chase

    So Schnatter is a liar, no more Papa Johns for me. Good marketing ploy though, we bought into it.

  • freddy 123

    These nfl clowns really think America cant live without them.

  • JSpicoli

    Burn.The.House.Down

    #boycottnfl

  • MooTieFighter

    I suspect sales will rise dramatically of the first to pull their sponsorship. America loves to support those that represent America.

  • LiberalismFailed

    I’d like to go back to the halcyon days of American football when the players weren’t wife beaters and criminal thugs.

    • Guido Sarmiento

      That would be Pre-Desegregation !

  • Cosmo

    What’s worse is threatening to back out, then not having the stones to do so.
    No thanks papa, your pizza is crap. Made worse by your lack of a spine.

  • roadsterred

    Only now? Not too bright! They should have taken action weeks ago at the first sign of declining viewership. Paying millions in advertising to a disappearing audience.

  • freddy 123

    College football is exciting pro ball is boring

  • bestgtor22

    Boycott the NFL

  • FelliniFan

    The NFL owners made a choice. They calculated that compelling players to respect the flag and anthem would cause more loss of fans than essentially ignoring this behavior. Had they threatened to suspend players who disrespected the emblems of America, the owners would have been quickly branded as racists. And many sympathetic to the disrespect would have tuned out.

    Remember that the NFL TV viewership is only down 20% from 2015. Those still going and watching support the players’ actions or just don’t care. Really how many more will give up their fix of football only on Nov. 12? Single figits percentage-wise.

  • Aytac Ercen

    When you spend the millions they spend on TV spots, advertisers at that level can tell you within a hundred people how many people are watching their commercials and the show the commercials impeded in.They are getting killed. They are not going to pay millions of Dollars based on projected 12 million viewers and be happy when the actual viewership is only 10 million. EVERYONE will pay the price soon.

    Next season they will sell less tickets. There will be LESS subscriptions to DirecTV NFL Sunday ticket. Souvenir sales, jersey sales, hats and all those sales will suffer. They will sell fewer hot dogs and beer at the stadiums. Local and state taxes will be reduced. It will take longer to pay for those stadiums, Owners will make less or actually lose money. In the end players will be paid less whether they stood for the anthem or not. It is a LOSE LOSE for everyone. They will begin paying the players accordingly. Ony good news is players will start paying less in income taxes.

    As it was obvious from day one,for anyone with an IQ larger than than a shoe size, this was one battle they could NOT win, WE the fans, who they work for who they are there to entertain are the final arbiter of their behavior. Not The NFL Commissioner or the Team Owner or even the players themselves. WE decide if we accept their actions or not. If I was them, I wouldn’t wait any longer to see what the reaction is. The jury is NOT out. We have spoken loud and clear. We do not approve. They MUST stand for the anthem., they must show respect for the flag, and they must take their personal grievances protests elsewhere. We are not as interested in THEIR First Amendment Rights as we are in our own Right to vote with our pocketbooks.