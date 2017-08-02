We’ve seen many bad graphic mistakes over the years, but Fox Sports Southwest’s Texas Rangers broadcast delivered one of the worst ever Tuesday. Here’s a look at their attempt to show home run leaders from outside the U.S.:

Have you ever seen an abomination of a graphic this bad? Love it. #TexasRangers #fail pic.twitter.com/yWHvIvoAsb — Rangers Podcast (@RangersPod) August 2, 2017

So, every player in that graphic is wrong other than Rafael Palmeiro, and even his last name’s covered up by the AT&T logo. Which led to plenty of jokes about corporate sponsorships going too far:

Coming in from the bullpen, it's Derek Tampax who has been nails against lefties this year. — Rangers Podcast (@RangersPod) August 2, 2017

"On the replay you can see Jose Valvoline just gets under the tag of Ernesto ICantbelieveitsnotbutter. This call will be over turned." — M.T. (@BamboozledIdiot) August 2, 2017

But it’s the player photo mixups that are even better, as they’re not even close. That appears to be Ichiro Suzuki as Sammy Sosa, Rod Carew as Albert Pujols, Adrian Beltre as Manny Ramirez and Roberto Clemente as David Ortiz. At least all of those players are foreign-born, but they’re nowhere near the people they’re supposed to be on the home runs list; Beltre is the closest at 38th in career home runs (regardless of birth), Clemente’s next (tied for 250th), and Ichiro and Carew are well outside the top 300, with 116 and 92 career MLB home runs respectively. And none of them look particularly like the players they’re supposed to be, or are even from the correct teams. There has to be a great story behind how this graphic was so horribly botched. For now, all we can do is laugh at it.

Update: It turns out the photos are from the list of most hits from players born outside the U.S., while the names are from the stated list of most homers. Amazingly, Palmeiro is third on both lists, so they lucked out and got one right. But Rafael AT&T appears on neither.

[Rangers Podcast on Twitter]